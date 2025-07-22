enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Participates in the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

- Video webcast now available on-demand

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that Rob Berman, CEO of enVVeno, participated in the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference.

As part of the segment, Mr. Berman dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company's products in development.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page of the enVVeno website, envveno.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the VenoValve U.S. pivotal study and the Company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the pivotal trial for enVVe.

