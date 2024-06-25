

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chemical company DuPont de Nemours, Inc. or DuPont (DD) announced Tuesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Inc., a medical device contract manufacturer specializing in the design, development and manufacture of medical components and devices.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.



DuPont's healthcare exposure within the Industrial Solutions line of business of the E&I segment includes Spectrum, a leader in medical device components, and Liveo, a leader in silicone solutions for healthcare applications.



The acquisition of Donatelle Plastics will bring complementary advanced technologies and capabilities including medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly, and tool building.



Donatelle Plastics has a strong financial growth profile aligned to attractive therapeutic areas including electrophysiology, drug delivery, diagnostics, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, and orthopedic extremities.



