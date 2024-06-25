Stingray Group Inc.: Stingray Delivers Popular Music and Concert Content to The Roku Channel in the US and Canada

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of several FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels on The Roku Channel, expanding its offerings in both the United States and Canada. This exciting development includes the debut of TikTok Radio on The Roku Channel, as well as the introduction of Qello Concerts and two exclusive Stingray Music audio channels, Classic Rock and Greatest Hits, in Canada.



TikTok Radio, now accessible in the US and Canada, offers a dynamic and engaging music experience that reflects the vibrant and eclectic taste of TikTok's global community. The channel features a curated mix of viral hits, influential classics, and tracks from emerging artists, all embodying the spirit of the popular entertainment platform.



Additionally, Stingray introduces Qello Concerts, providing Canadian viewers with an extraordinary selection of legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries. Music enthusiasts can immerse themselves in performances from their favorite artists across various genres, bringing the magic of live concerts into their homes.



The Roku Channel is also launching two audio channels from Stingray Music in Canada: Classic Rock and Greatest Hits. These channels cater to the diverse musical preferences of audiences, featuring a comprehensive selection of beloved rock classics and chart-topping hits.



"Expanding our channel selection on The Roku Channel aligns perfectly with our continuous efforts to broaden and enhance our content," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "This partnership allows us to leverage Roku's outstanding platform and reach, introducing our rich, diverse music content to an even broader audience across North America. We are excited to see how these new channels, from the dynamic TikTok Radio to the immersive Qello Concerts and the two new Stingray Music channels, will resonate with and enrich the music experience for the listeners."



The channels are now available in the Live TV section of the Channel Guide on The Roku Channel.



