Mobile Global Esports: Team Mogo Esports Advances to the Finals of Krafton Battle Grounds Mobile India Series 2024

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Team Mogo Esports is thrilled to announce that we have advanced to the finals of the highly anticipated Krafton Battle Grounds Mobile India Series 2024. The prestigious event will take place in Hyderabad from June 28th to June 30th, 2024.

The road so far has been nothing short of relentless determination, strategy, skillset-mastery, and competition Te.am Mogo Esports has emerged as a pole contender in this year's series. Our advancement to the finals is a message of what our team is capable off. The unyielding support from our fans and the entire esports community keeps our team going and aiming for the title.

Since our inception, Team Mogo Esports has consistently pushed the boundaries of competitive gaming, setting new standards of excellence and sportsmanship. Our journey through the Krafton Battle Grounds Mobile India Series 2024 has been no exception. We have made some big moves this year and we are getting to where we want to be. From intense qualifiers to thrilling semi-finals, we have demonstrated superior tactical brilliance, seamless coordination, and hunger to win. The finals, set against the vibrant backdrop of Hyderabad, promise to be a showcase of the highest level of competitive gameplay. Team Mogo Esports is ready to face the challenge head-on, bringing our A-game to the battlefield with the aim of claiming the championship title.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's performance thus far," said CEO, Sunny Bhandarkar -Mogo Esports. "Our journey to the finals has been fueled by hard work, practise, and the incredible support from our fans. As we head into the finals, we are more motivated than ever to bring home the trophy."

We invite all our supporters and esports enthusiasts to join us in Hyderabad for the finals from June 28th to June 30th. Your energy and encouragement will be crucial as we strive to achieve victory. Together, we can turn the tide and make history in the Krafton Battle Grounds Mobile India Series 2024.

