Mobile Global Esports: Mobile Global Deepens Executive Team, Appoints Digital Media Veteran Dominick Miserandino as Chief Marketing Officer

Company Ramps Up Momentum Ahead of AI Platform Launch Spanning Fantasy Sports, Curated Matching, Sweepstakes, and Fan Engagement

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC PINK:MGAM), a publicly traded AI-native technology and intellectual property company, announced the appointment of Dominick Miserandino as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reinforcing its executive strength as the company prepares to launch its provisional patent-pending behavioral matching platform and Dominus Fantasy Sports platform.

Miserandino will oversee all brand, product marketing, communications, and public-facing efforts for MGAM as it commercializes groundbreaking platforms in fantasy sports, curated matching, skill-based sweepstakes, and fan engagement.

"I love that Mobile Global isn't just building another product - they're creating a whole new category of digital interaction. The AI behavioral engine they've developed, backed by strong, defensible IP, isn't just clever - it's transformative. Having led AI and digital growth strategies across startups and enterprise-scale platforms, I know how rare it is to see something this forward-thinking and commercially viable. It's the kind of innovation I've built my career around, and I'm excited to help shape the story and amplify what's coming next," said Miserandino.

As CMO, Miserandino will lead global marketing strategy and execution across MGAM's suite of AI-powered products. His responsibilities include product launch planning, investor and media communications, user acquisition strategy, and helping craft a unified, scalable brand story for MGAM's evolving IP portfolio.

"Dominick is a rockstar," said Brett Rosin, CEO of MGAM. "He brings a unique mix of marketing depth, content strategy, and monetization instinct. We're building something bold and technically powerful - and now we have someone who can tell that story with authority and creativity. His energy and expertise make him perfect for where we're going."

"Dominick brings horsepower - full stop," added Steve Berman, COO of MGAM. "This guy knows how to tell stories, drive traffic, build audiences, and generate revenue. With his leadership, MGAM is better positioned to deliver its message - and its products - at scale."

Miserandino has over 30 years of experience in media, monetization, and digital strategy. He's held senior roles at NASA, Chase, Morgan Stanley, Hearst, and The Wall Street Journal, and was the founder and CEO of TheCelebrityCafe.com for 20 years. He later served as CEO of The Inquisitr. He's also held fractional leadership roles as CMO, CRO, and Chief Communications Officer for multiple growth-stage ventures and is a frequent commentator on Fox, NBC, and tech panels worldwide.

About MGAM

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC PINK:MGAM) is a publicly traded, AI-native technology and intellectual property company operating at the intersection of sports, gaming, media, and interactive entertainment. The company develops and licenses proprietary behavioral engagement platforms - including patent-pending matching algorithms - designed to transform how audiences play, compete, connect, and engage in the digital age.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding MGAM's future performance, development and deployment of technology, product offerings, partnerships, business strategy, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in MGAM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. MGAM undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

