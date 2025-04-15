Mobile Global Esports Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Chris Booth as Chief of Staff

New hire adds strategic execution power as MGAM accelerates its transition into a tech-driven platform company at the intersection of iGaming, AI, entertainment, and digital media.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC PINK:MGAM), a publicly traded company building the next generation of interactive digital platforms, today announced the appointment of Chris Booth as Chief of Staff. Booth, an accomplished entrepreneur and technology operator, joins MGAM at a pivotal moment as the company evolves into a bold new force in iGaming, AI, and connected entertainment.

CEO Brett Rosin, who took the helm in late 2024, continues to assemble a high-impact executive team positioned to lead MGAM's rapid growth. Recent leadership hires include Steven Berman (Chief Operating Officer and veteran of the regulated gaming industry), Mark Keeley (Chief Financial Officer and financial strategist), and Eddie Dombrower (Interim Chief Technology Officer with a history of digital innovation).

"Chris is an incredibly versatile thinker and operator," said CEO Brett Rosin. "He's spent over a decade leading in tech, bringing an instinct for problem-solving, people, and momentum. His presence will allow us to execute multiple initiatives with precision and speed. As we continue our transition into a tech-first company built around platform IP, audience engagement, and strategic licensing, Chris is a critical piece of the puzzle."

Booth owns Tech Connectors, a Chicago-based tech services firm specializing in digital transformation and systems integration. Over the past 12 years, he has advised startups, scaled operations, and implemented enterprise tech across multiple industries.

"I'm thrilled to be joining MGAM at such a transformative stage," said Booth. "The vision Brett and the leadership team laid out for a fully integrated tech platform connecting iGaming, AI, and digital entertainment is exciting and scalable. The team already in place is world-class, and I'm eager to support execution and growth."

Rosin, who previously co-founded and scaled Rant Inc. to over 55 million monthly users before leading to a successful acquisition, is now focused on building MGAM into a modern media-tech company that leverages data, IP, and interactivity.

"Our product builds are already in motion," said Rosin. "From predictive gameplay systems to real-time engagement tools and licensing models designed for entertainment networks, MGAM is positioning itself at the heart of where media, gaming, and AI converge. This is a long-term play, and we're building it correctly."

Quote from Steven Berman, Chief Operating Officer

"At MGAM, we're not chasing trends but building infrastructure. Chris understands how to translate an ambitious vision into real operational momentum. His addition strengthens our ability to scale rapidly, smartly, and in sync with the evolving digital landscape. This is an exciting moment, and we're just getting started."

About Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC:MGAM) is a next-generation technology company focused on the convergence of iGaming, artificial intelligence, media, and entertainment. With an emphasis on proprietary platform development, immersive fan engagement, and scalable digital IP, MGAM is redefining how audiences play, interact, and monetize content. Founded initially to operate esports in India's fast-growing digital ecosystem, the company has since expanded its scope globally. Today, MGAM is building a suite of tech-forward, high-margin products designed to power the future of connected entertainment.

