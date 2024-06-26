

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) is up over 196% at $7.61. Anew Medical, Inc. (WENA) is up over 149% at $4.12. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is up over 43% at $17.11. Volcon, Inc. (VLCN) is up over 43% at $8.00. Savara Inc. (SVRA) is up over 30% at $4.95. China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is up over 29% at $1.02. Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is up over 18% at $103.00. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is up over 14% at $294.00. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO) is up over 14% at $4.89. Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is up over 13% at $46.74. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (GMGI) is up over 13% at $2.86. Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is up over 10% at $5.41.



In the Red



GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) is down over 26% at $2.17. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is down over 12% at $2.15. VSee Lab, Inc./iDoc Virtual Telehealth Solutions, Inc. (VSEE) is down over 9% at $7.25. Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (LRE) is down over 7% at $2.35. Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is down over 7% at $1.69. Aptiv PLC (APTV) is down over 6% at $68.80. Regis Corporation (RGS) is down over 6% at $19.25. Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is down over 5% at $2.13. ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) is down over 5% at $1.89. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is down over 5% at $2.07.



