Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
26.06.24
12:09 Uhr
12,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50012,20019:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2024 17:58 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vicor Corporation: Vicor wins preliminary injunction against Foxconn subsidiaries

ANDOVER, Mass., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced that, on June 24, 2024, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts granted a preliminary injunction barring subsidiaries (https://www.vicorpower.com/documents/investor_relations/District%20Judge%20Leo%20T.%20Sorokin%20ORDER%20entered%20re%20%255B4%255D%20Motion%20for%20Preliminary%20Injunction.%20(Paine%2c.pdf) of Foxconn from pursuing arbitration against Vicor before the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission ("CIETAC").

The Foxconn subsidiaries had sought to obtain a ruling from CIETAC that small print in their purchase orders for Vicor power modules entitled them to royalty-free licenses to Vicor patents, including patents asserted in a pending investigation in the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC"). An ITC exclusion order could bar from entry into the United States infringing power converter modules ("NBMs") and systems containing such modules, including artificial intelligence ("AI") accelerators, tensor processing units ("TPU"), graphical processing units ("GPU") and central processing units ("CPU").

In the district court action, which resulted in a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction, Vicor is represented by Fish & Richardson P.C.

For more information on Vicor, please visit the company's website at www.vicorpower.com. (http://www.vicorpower.com/)

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com/)

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

For more information contact:

Phil Davies
Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing
pdavies@vicorpower.com (mailto:pdavies@vicorpower.com)


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.