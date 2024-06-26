Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF1M | ISIN: KYG3066H1002 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBRY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRY HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.06.2024 19:54 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Supernal Brings Full-scale eVTOL Concept, Collaborations with World Economic Forum and Embry-Riddle to 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC - Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility company - today announced its upcoming presence at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow, where it will display S-A2, its full-scale eVTOL vehicle product concept, in the company's chalet.

The S-A2 is an eVTOL aircraft designed to cruise at 120 mph at 1,000-1,500 ft. with a range of up to 60 miles.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Supernal - in collaboration with the World Economic Forum - will host an industry panel, "Advanced Air Mobility: The Disruptive Force Transforming Aviation." Later in the week, the company will announce a strategic pilot training partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

WHO:

The following executives will be available for media interviews by appointment only:

• Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal

• David McBride, Chief Technology Officer of Supernal

WHEN:

Farnborough International Airshow trade days: July 22-25, 2024



WHERE:

Supernal Chalet A025 (open to the public)



MORE:

Click here to follow Supernal's Farnborough International Airshow news and to RSVP for the company's events throughout the week.



CONTACT:

To schedule media interviews, please contact:

Jennifer Darland, Supernal

jennifer.darland@supernal.aero

+1-443-617-4371?

Adam Konowe, Edelman

adam.konowe@edelman.com

+1-571-594-4484

Supernal engineers collaborated with Hyundai Motor Group's automotive designers to create S-A2.

Supernal's eVTOL will get people in urban areas to their destinations faster.

Visit Supernal at chalet A025 at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow.

Supernal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448936/S_A2_CES_Press_Conference.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448935/S_A2_Render_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448937/SA_2_Render_London__1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448938/Chalet_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448934/Supernal_Logo_Standard_Black__2___4_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supernal-brings-full-scale-evtol-concept-collaborations-with-world-economic-forum-and-embry-riddle-to-2024-farnborough-international-airshow-302183536.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.