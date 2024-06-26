Supernal Brings Full-scale eVTOL Concept, Collaborations with World Economic Forum and Embry-Riddle to 2024 Farnborough International Airshow

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal LLC - Hyundai Motor Group's Advanced Air Mobility company - today announced its upcoming presence at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow, where it will display S-A2, its full-scale eVTOL vehicle product concept, in the company's chalet.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Supernal - in collaboration with the World Economic Forum - will host an industry panel, "Advanced Air Mobility: The Disruptive Force Transforming Aviation." Later in the week, the company will announce a strategic pilot training partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

WHO: The following executives will be available for media interviews by appointment only: • Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal • David McBride, Chief Technology Officer of Supernal WHEN: Farnborough International Airshow trade days: July 22-25, 2024



WHERE: Supernal Chalet A025 (open to the public)



MORE: Click here to follow Supernal's Farnborough International Airshow news and to RSVP for the company's events throughout the week.



