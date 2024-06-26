Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2024, were duly approved. The results for each of the matters at the meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Keyvan Salehi 49,098,380

98.7% 669,812

1.3% Josef Vejvoda 49,149,601

98.8% 618,591

1.2% Morris Prychidny 49,109,141

98.7% 659,051

1.3% Rodney Cooper 49,201,731

98.9% 566,461

1.1% Blair Zaritsky 49,135,143

98.7% 633,049

1.3% Jennifer Wagner 49,103,364

98.7% 664,828

1.3% Jamie Litchen 48,981,748

98.4% 786,444

1.6%

2. Reappointment of Auditors

The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP were appointed for the ensuing year.

3. Amendment By-Law

The adoption of By-Law 3 (to amend By-Law 1) to reduce the number of directors and/or officers required to authorize contracts from two to one, has been approved.

4. Registered Office Change

The change in STLLR's registered office address to Suite 4260 - 181 Bay St. W., Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2V1, has been approved.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

