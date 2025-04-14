Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce promising initial results from its characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Key Takeaways from First Batch of Hollinger Characterization Results

Consistent Grades: Results confirmed uniform grade profiles across the drilled areas, with most holes intersecting mineralization throughout their length.

Results confirmed uniform grade profiles across the drilled areas, with most holes intersecting mineralization throughout their length. Gold Grades Warrant Further Studies: Most holes returned favourable grades that warrant advancing toward a mineral resource estimate and economic studies.

Most holes returned favourable grades that warrant advancing toward a mineral resource estimate and economic studies. First Batch Overview: This batch includes 49 of a planned 400 holes targeting the northwest area of Hollinger. Assay results for the remaining holes are pending.

Table 1: Hollinger Characterization Program Assay Highlights (For more information see Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 1 to 4):

Zone Hole ID Assay Result Hollinger HTF25-013 0.66 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 23.40 metres ("m") (including 0.72 g/t Au over 20.03 m) Hollinger HTF25-004 0.52 g/t Au over 25.91 m (including 0.61 g/t Au over 19.05 m) Hollinger HTF25-017 0.50 g/t Au over 24.40 m (including 0.55 g/t Au over 7.60 m) Hollinger HTF25-020 0.53 g/t Au over 24.40 m (including 0.61 g/t Au over 18.50 m) Hollinger HTF25-022 0.59 g/t Au over 20.20 m Hollinger HTF25-024 0.55 g/t Au over 25.45 m (including 0.60 g/t Au over 21.90 m) Hollinger HTF25-033 0.50 g/t Au over 24.40 m (including 0.53 g/t Au over 9.15 m) Hollinger HTF25-040 0.54 g/t Au over 23.05 m (including 0.65 g/t Au over 6.50 m & 0.57 g/t Au over 9.15 m) Hollinger HTF25-127 0.55 g/t Au over 21.35 m (including 0.86 g/t Au over 3.80 m & 0.60 g/t Au over 8.35 m)

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We are thrilled with the initial results from Hollinger. Drilling in the northwest area of the project revealed consistent gold grades that warrant advancing toward a mineral resource estimate and economic studies. The uniform gold mineralization throughout the entire length of most holes suggest amenability for potential mining and milling, pending further technical studies.

"This batch represents 49 holes of a planned 400 holes that have been completed at Hollinger. The sonic drills for the characterization program have been efficient and we will provide further updates as we receive the assay results in the coming weeks. Stay tuned."

Hollinger Characterization Program

Located in southeast Timmins, Ontario, the Hollinger Tailings Project holds tailings from the historic Hollinger Mine, once the world's largest gold mine. Operating from 1910 to 1968, it produced 19 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.9 grams per tonne.1 The site contains an estimated 50-60 million tonnes of tailings. Recent amendments to Ontario's Mining Act2 streamline permitting, enabling reprocessing of legacy tailings while promoting environmental remediation. With low capital requirements and favorable gold prices, the Company believes that Hollinger offers significant upside potential.

In February 2025, STLLR launched a characterization program to assess the project's value, establish a path towards a mineral resource estimate, and gather information for a reclamation plan. Taking advantage of the favourable winter conditions, the Company has since completed approximately 10,000 m using sonic drills, with holes spaced by 50 m in a grid pattern. Initial assay results delivered consistent gold grades across multiple holes, providing compelling early evidence to support advancing toward a mineral resource estimate and further economic evaluation at today's strong gold prices. Please review Figures 1 to 4 and Tables 1 to 3 for further context.

Figure 1: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map

Figure 2: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map Zoomed In

Figure 3: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "N-S"

Figure 4: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "E-W"

Table 2: Hollinger Characterization Intercepts*

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Hollinger HTF25-001 0.00 22.86 22.86 0.37 8.42 Hollinger including 19.81 22.10 2.29 0.62 1.42 Hollinger HTF25-002 0.00 23.62 23.62 0.46 10.78 Hollinger including 12.19 21.72 9.53 0.57 5.43 Hollinger HTF25-003 0.00 23.47 23.47 0.38 8.86 Hollinger including 18.29 23.47 5.18 0.69 3.58 Hollinger HTF25-004 0.00 25.91 25.91 0.52 13.57 Hollinger including 1.52 20.57 19.05 0.61 11.54 Hollinger HTF25-005 0.00 21.79 21.79 0.27 5.85 Hollinger including 21.34 21.79 0.45 1.19 0.54 Hollinger HTF25-006 0.00 23.62 23.62 0.50 11.86 Hollinger including 9.14 22.86 13.72 0.64 8.76 Hollinger HTF25-007 0.00 24.38 24.38 0.36 8.76 Hollinger HTF25-008 1.52 22.10 20.58 0.27 5.57 Hollinger HTF25-009 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.44 10.76 Hollinger including 11.45 23.60 12.15 0.51 6.19 Hollinger HTF25-010 0.70 22.85 22.15 0.34 7.50 Hollinger HTF25-011 0.00 23.55 23.55 0.48 11.26 Hollinger including 3.00 4.60 1.60 0.57 0.90 Hollinger including 9.10 16.80 7.70 0.56 4.35 Hollinger including 19.80 21.30 1.50 0.66 0.99 Hollinger HTF25-012 1.00 23.45 22.45 0.34 7.74 Hollinger including 19.75 22.60 2.85 0.64 1.83 Hollinger HTF25-013 0.40 23.80 23.40 0.66 15.48 Hollinger including 0.40 20.43 20.03 0.72 14.48 Hollinger HTF25-014 0.00 23.55 23.55 0.39 9.08 Hollinger HTF25-015 0.54 24.38 23.84 0.33 7.75 Hollinger including 0.54 3.05 2.51 0.56 1.41 Hollinger HTF25-016 0.00 23.55 23.55 0.41 9.59 Hollinger including 15.25 19.80 4.55 0.53 2.41 Hollinger HTF25-017 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.50 12.32 Hollinger including 0.00 7.60 7.60 0.55 4.21 Hollinger including 11.45 22.85 11.40 0.55 6.29 Hollinger HTF25-018 0.40 28.95 28.55 0.48 13.79 Hollinger including 0.40 19.05 18.65 0.51 9.58 Hollinger including 24.40 27.45 3.05 0.74 2.25 Hollinger HTF25-019 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.34 8.02 Hollinger including 0.85 8.10 7.25 0.50 3.63 Hollinger HTF25-020 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.53 13.03 Hollinger including 4.90 23.40 18.50 0.61 11.35 Hollinger HTF25-021 1.10 22.20 21.10 0.36 7.61 Hollinger HTF25-022 0.00 1.25 1.25 0.46 0.57 Hollinger and 3.80 24.00 20.20 0.59 11.90 Hollinger HTF25-023 0.00 23.96 23.96 0.46 10.93 Hollinger including 13.18 16.60 3.42 0.69 2.37 Hollinger HTF25-024 0.00 25.45 25.45 0.55 13.89 Hollinger including 0.00 21.90 21.90 0.60 13.16 Hollinger HTF25-025 0.65 24.40 23.75 0.39 9.33 Hollinger including 12.20 18.30 6.10 0.56 3.41 Hollinger HTF25-026 0.75 24.52 23.77 0.44 10.40 Hollinger including 0.75 5.75 5.00 0.58 2.89 Hollinger including 20.65 23.58 2.93 0.59 1.73 Hollinger HTF25-028 1.25 24.40 23.15 0.36 8.24 Hollinger including 20.60 23.15 2.55 0.59 1.50 Hollinger HTF25-029 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.42 10.24 Hollinger including 2.10 4.10 2.00 0.57 1.13 Hollinger including 8.80 10.10 1.30 0.58 0.76 Hollinger including 13.15 16.75 3.60 0.54 1.94 Hollinger HTF25-030 0.00 22.20 22.20 0.35 7.67 Hollinger HTF25-033 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.50 12.12 Hollinger including 0.00 9.15 9.15 0.53 4.88 Hollinger including 19.80 20.50 0.70 1.22 0.85 Hollinger including 21.35 23.80 2.45 0.68 1.65 Hollinger HTF25-035 0.00 24.30 24.30 0.40 9.61 Hollinger including 17.10 23.50 6.40 0.51 3.28 Hollinger HTF25-037 0.00 24.47 24.47 0.34 8.40 Hollinger HTF25-040 0.35 23.40 23.05 0.54 12.39 Hollinger including 0.35 6.85 6.50 0.65 4.24 Hollinger including 12.20 21.35 9.15 0.57 5.24 Hollinger HTF25-041 0.45 23.70 23.25 0.30 7.06 Hollinger HTF25-042 0.00 23.70 23.70 0.40 9.57 Hollinger including 0.00 0.80 0.80 1.10 0.88 Hollinger including 2.12 4.60 2.48 0.57 1.42 Hollinger including 20.93 22.37 1.44 0.61 0.87 Hollinger HTF25-043 1.10 24.00 22.90 0.34 7.86 Hollinger HTF25-048 0.40 23.50 23.10 0.30 7.00 Hollinger HTF25-050 0.70 24.40 23.70 0.36 8.46 Hollinger HTF25-055 1.00 25.10 24.10 0.31 7.43 Hollinger HTF25-109 0.00 6.80 6.80 0.43 2.90 Hollinger and 9.40 20.30 10.90 0.49 5.37 Hollinger including 11.00 20.30 9.30 0.51 4.74 Hollinger HTF25-111 0.75 17.50 16.75 0.54 9.11 Hollinger including 0.75 7.60 6.85 0.57 3.90 Hollinger including 12.20 17.50 5.30 0.68 3.62 Hollinger HTF25-113 0.00 17.60 17.60 0.40 7.10 *Note: Included intercepts are calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 2 m internal dilutions



Table 3: Hollinger Characterization Hole Details

Zone Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Inclination End of Hole Depth

(m) Hollinger HTF25-001 476058.271 5367017.897 319.13 0 -90 27.43 Hollinger HTF25-002 476111.428 5367018.618 319.98 0 -90 24.38 Hollinger HTF25-003 476058.394 5366967.335 318.62 0 -90 24.38 Hollinger HTF25-004 476107.471 5366967.749 320.65 0 -90 27.43 Hollinger HTF25-005 476058.470 5366919.665 318.27 0 -90 24.38 Hollinger HTF25-006 476107.334 5366917.795 318.33 0 -90 27.43 Hollinger HTF25-007 476157.667 5367018.513 320.16 0 -90 27.43 Hollinger HTF25-008 476109.276 5366868.437 318.05 0 -90 27.43 Hollinger HTF25-009 476158.110 5366968.783 320.03 0 -90 27.40 Hollinger HTF25-010 476208.523 5367017.901 320.76 0 -90 27.40 Hollinger HTF25-011 476158.597 5366917.916 319.92 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-012 476208.190 5366968.418 320.57 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-013 476159.429 5366865.557 318.73 0 -90 30.74 Hollinger HTF25-014 476209.837 5366918.549 320.22 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-015 476158.472 5366818.158 318.88 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-016 476207.958 5366867.491 319.87 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-017 476258.610 5367017.434 321.27 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-018 476209.887 5366817.337 319.53 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-019 476260.696 5366969.173 321.02 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-020 476207.610 5366767.193 318.62 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-021 476257.073 5366917.578 320.33 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-022 476205.456 5366720.228 318.43 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-023 476258.264 5366867.959 319.84 0 -90 45.74 Hollinger HTF25-024 476312.276 5367021.227 322.10 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-025 476258.494 5366818.212 319.58 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-026 476309.304 5366967.641 321.60 0 -90 24.52 Hollinger HTF25-028 476308.809 5366917.051 320.80 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-029 476257.967 5366717.963 318.76 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-030 476308.293 5366867.419 319.89 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-033 476357.495 5366968.406 322.10 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-035 476358.123 5366918.675 320.83 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-037 476356.756 5366867.840 319.98 0 -90 29.06 Hollinger HTF25-040 476408.390 5366968.114 321.51 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-041 476357.605 5366767.274 318.94 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-042 476407.674 5366918.322 320.55 0 -90 27.59 Hollinger HTF25-043 476358.101 5366717.715 318.64 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-048 476407.355 5366768.546 319.01 0 -90 30.68 Hollinger HTF25-050 476407.480 5366718.880 318.46 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-055 476457.382 5366768.819 319.11 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-109 476255.827 5367068.343 320.62 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-111 476259.517 5367119.642 321.23 0 -90 18.30 Hollinger HTF25-113 476208.123 5367118.270 320.31 0 -90 18.30 Hollinger HTF25-117 476158.159 5367059.067 320.22 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-119 476158.026 5367119.900 320.50 0 -90 22.85 Hollinger HTF25-127 476109.181 5367117.854 320.63 0 -90 22.85 Hollinger HTF25-131 476060.802 5367069.475 320.11 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-133 476058.536 5367118.524 320.37 0 -90 21.35 Hollinger HTF25-135 476061.086 5367165.586 320.71 0 -90 21.35 Hollinger HTF25-177 476406.976 5366668.205 318.05 0 -90 30.50

Quality Control Procedures

Tailings core is collected by four-inch diameter continuous sonic coring. Tailings samples are cut, with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying to a maximum temperature of 60-degree Celsius. The samples are then sieved through a -180 µm screen (Tyler 80 mesh) to a 1.00 kg split of homogenize minus fraction material. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the potential advancement of Hollinger to a mineral resource estimate and economic studies, the timing of the remaining results from Hollinger, the continuing characteristics of the grade and mineralization profile of Hollinger, the amenability of Hollinger mineralization to mining and milling, and the upside potential of Hollinger. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 Hollinger Historical Production Statistics, Geology Ontario database: https://www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca/persistent-linking?mineral-inventory=MDI42A06NW00007

2 Ontario's new "Mining Act for Recovery of Minerals" regulation to be in effect July 1, 2025. For more details: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1005407/ontario-supporting-recovery-of-residual-metals-and-minerals

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.