Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: 09D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") delivers its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, covering the full year ended December 31, 2024. The ESG Report highlight's STLLR's commitment to corporate stewardship and sustainable practices while advancing the Tower Gold Project ("Tower") in Timmins, Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project ("Colomac") in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The ESG Report can be downloaded from the Company's website in the "ESG" section at https://stllrgold.com/esg.

STLLR President & CEO Keyvan Salehi commented, "As we move forward with clarity and purpose, STLLR Gold remains firmly committed to responsible development and long-term value creation. In 2024, we continued to de-risk our assets, advance regulatory and environmental work, and strengthen engagement with local and Indigenous communities. We believe ESG is important to every decision we make, and we've made meaningful progress in governance, workforce development, and sustainability. This report reflects our progress and the values that guide us-transparency, collaboration, and accountability. Thank you for your continued trust as we work toward a more sustainable future."

"Our long-term vision remains clear: to responsibly develop high-quality gold assets that prioritize safety, sustainability, and community engagement. In 2024, we deepened our commitment to transparent dialogue and shared value with local and Indigenous communities, and our stakeholders. Thank you for your continued support-we look forward to demonstrating further progress on our ESG objectives through 2025 and beyond."

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the long-life and large-scale potential of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects, the de-risking and advancement of Tower Gold Project towards "shovel-ready" status, the potential conversion of Mineral Resource Estimates to Mineral Reserves, the progression of regulatory and environmental baseline studies, and continuing to maintain or improve upon the ESG scorecard. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256665

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.