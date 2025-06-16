Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional promising results from its characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger") located in the Timmins Mining Camp, Ontario, Canada.

Key takeaways from additional results at the Hollinger characterization program:

Consistent grade profiles: Results from the latest batch continue to demonstrate uniform grade distribution across drilled intervals. Most holes returned mineralized values throughout their full length.

Emerging Grade Trends Within Hollinger: The Company is observing higher-than-average gold grades in Phase 1, the northern portion of Hollinger (see Figure 1). Overall results support continued advancement of Hollinger towards a potential mineral resource estimate and further economic evaluation.

Metallurgical Program Advancing: With approximately 75% of assay results now received, STLLR has sufficient data to scope and design a targeted metallurgical testing program for the Hollinger material. Planning and preparatory work for the program is currently underway, with results anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Table 1: Hollinger Characterization Program Assay Highlights (For more information see Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 1 to 5):

Hole ID Assay Result KP25-01 0.56 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 20.15 metres ("m") (including 0.65 g/t Au over 12.75 m) HTF25-229 0.54 g/t Au over 23.75 m HTF25-158 0.47 g/t Au over 27.45 m (including 0.97 over 8.45 m) HTF25-345 0.52 g/t Au over 23.45 m (including 0.66 g/t Au over 2.00 m & 0.57 g/t Au over 8.55 m)

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "The Hollinger characterization program continues to demonstrate consistent gold mineralization across the facility, supported by more than 75% of assay results received to date. We are seeing multiple zones returning above-average grades, further reinforcing our confidence in the project's potential."

"The information gathered to date provides a strong foundation to advance toward a mineral resource estimate and initiate an economic evaluation. In parallel, we are actively progressing the design of a metallurgical testing program to assess recovery potential. Both the mineral resource estimate and results from the metallurgical program are expected to be released in the second half of this year. We look forward to reporting the remaining assay results in the coming weeks."

Hollinger Characterization Program

Located in southeast Timmins, Ontario, the Hollinger Tailings Project holds tailings from the historic Hollinger Mine, once the world's largest gold mine. Operating from 1910 to 1968, it produced 19 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.9 grams per tonne.1 The site contains an estimated 50-60 million tonnes of tailings. Recent amendments to Ontario's Mining Act2 have streamlined the permitting process for reprocessing historical tailings, aligning economic opportunity with environmental remediation. Given current gold prices and the potential for low capital intensity, STLLR believes Hollinger presents significant opportunity for value creation.

In February 2025, STLLR launched a comprehensive characterization program to assess the project's potential, establishing a path towards a mineral resource estimate, and information gathering for a recovery permit and remediation plan. The Company has completed 11,223 metres of sonic drilling across 423 holes, spaced on a 50 m grid pattern. Assay results from the 317 holes received to date continue to demonstrate consistent gold mineralization across the facility, with several areas returning grades above the overall average. The Company is currently advancing the design of a metallurgical testing program to evaluate recovery potential, with results and a potential mineral resource estimate targeted for release in the second half of 2025. Please review Figures 1 to 5 and Tables 1 to 3 for further context.





Figure 1: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/255648_cef10740545b1949_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map Zoomed In #1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/255648_cef10740545b1949_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map Zoomed In #2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/255648_cef10740545b1949_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "A-B" Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/255648_cef10740545b1949_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "C-D" Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/255648_cef10740545b1949_005full.jpg

Table 2: Hollinger Characterization Intercepts*

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal

Factor

g/t Au x m Area HTF25-027 0.00 23.80 23.80 0.44 10.50 Phase 1 including 4.55 6.50 1.95 0.57 1.11 Phase 1 including 12.30 18.30 6.00 0.55 3.33 Phase 1 HTF25-032 0.00 23.35 23.35 0.32 7.44 Phase 1 HTF25-036 0.00 23.69 23.69 0.35 8.18 Phase 1 HTF25-044 0.00 22.30 22.30 0.33 7.37 Phase 1 HTF25-049 0.00 23.35 23.35 0.38 8.82 Phase 1 HTF25-054 0.00 22.55 22.55 0.24 5.52 Phase 1 HTF25-056 0.43 23.60 23.17 0.29 6.61 Phase 1 HTF25-058 0.00 22.00 22.00 0.28 6.25 Phase 1 HTF25-062 0.95 22.20 21.25 0.31 6.51 Phase 1 HTF25-064 2.50 23.85 21.35 0.32 6.88 Phase 1 including 2.50 4.55 2.05 0.53 1.08 Phase 1 HTF25-066 1.50 21.35 19.85 0.39 7.73 Phase 1 including 8.35 13.70 5.35 0.50 2.70 Phase 1 HTF25-068 4.55 22.85 18.30 0.31 5.70 Phase 1 HTF25-070 0.30 21.35 21.05 0.34 7.24 Phase 1 HTF25-072 3.45 22.85 19.40 0.37 7.16 Phase 1 including 13.00 15.25 2.25 0.59 1.32 Phase 1 HTF25-074 0.00 20.70 20.70 0.30 6.26 Phase 1 HTF25-075 0.60 22.50 21.90 0.33 7.17 Phase 1 HTF25-076 0.50 20.75 20.25 0.30 6.15 Phase 1 HTF25-077 2.10 24.40 22.30 0.31 6.96 Phase 1 HTF25-078 3.30 24.40 21.10 0.40 8.54 Phase 1 including 3.30 8.85 5.55 0.58 3.20 Phase 1 HTF25-079 1.40 24.40 23.00 0.37 8.61 Phase 1 including 1.40 3.05 1.65 0.54 0.89 Phase 1 HTF25-080 0.00 21.35 21.35 0.34 7.33 Phase 1 HTF25-081 0.00 23.35 23.35 0.41 9.52 Phase 1 HTF25-099 6.63 26.15 19.52 0.36 6.96 Phase 1 HTF25-100 8.52 25.90 17.38 0.31 5.37 Phase 1 HTF25-105 7.98 25.90 17.92 0.36 6.47 Phase 1 including 19.80 21.35 1.55 0.68 1.05 Phase 1 HTF25-108 0.75 17.45 16.70 0.29 4.92 Phase 1 including 11.00 20.30 9.30 0.51 4.74 Phase 1 HTF25-112 0.00 25.00 25.00 0.31 7.69 Phase 2 including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.53 1.61 Phase 2 HTF25-120 0.00 22.30 22.30 0.25 5.62 Phase 2 HTF25-121 0.00 22.40 22.40 0.37 8.32 Phase 1 including 2.00 4.55 2.55 0.60 1.54 Phase 1 HTF25-122 0.00 22.45 22.45 0.22 4.89 Phase 2 HTF25-124 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.27 7.32 Phase 2 HTF25-126 0.00 24.85 24.85 0.30 7.44 Phase 2 HTF25-128 0.00 25.90 25.90 0.21 5.55 Phase 2 HTF25-130 0.00 23.55 23.55 0.19 4.49 Phase 2 HTF25-132 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.31 8.42 Phase 2 HTF25-134 0.00 26.50 26.50 0.26 6.86 Phase 2 HTF25-136 0.45 25.60 25.15 0.24 5.92 Phase 2 including 23.85 25.60 1.75 0.50 0.88 Phase 2 HTF25-137 0.00 22.50 22.50 0.33 7.36 Phase 2 HTF25-138 0.00 29.30 29.30 0.31 8.95 Phase 2 including 23.00 29.30 6.30 0.67 4.20 Phase 2 HTF25-139 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.25 6.86 Phase 2 HTF25-140 0.00 27.00 27.00 0.30 8.13 Phase 2 including 19.80 27.00 7.20 0.63 4.52 Phase 2 HTF25-141 0.00 24.80 24.80 0.18 4.51 Phase 2 HTF25-142 0.00 26.00 26.00 0.29 7.61 Phase 2 including 19.80 26.00 6.20 0.59 3.63 Phase 2 HTF25-143 0.00 22.00 22.00 0.20 4.30 Phase 2 HTF25-144 0.00 23.05 23.05 0.22 5.12 Phase 2 HTF25-145 0.00 28.00 28.00 0.27 7.45 Phase 2 HTF25-146 0.00 25.50 25.50 0.48 12.35 Phase 1 including 9.00 20.50 11.50 0.60 6.93 Phase 1 HTF25-147 0.00 26.40 26.40 0.29 7.53 Phase 2 HTF25-148 0.00 23.85 23.85 0.37 8.78 Phase 2 including 14.50 23.85 9.35 0.63 5.86 Phase 2 HTF25-149 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.25 6.97 Phase 2 HTF25-150 0.00 22.85 22.85 0.19 4.29 Phase 2 HTF25-151 0.00 23.25 23.25 0.23 5.31 Phase 2 HTF25-152 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.20 4.73 Phase 2 HTF25-153 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.34 9.22 Phase 2 including 21.35 27.45 6.10 0.83 5.05 Phase 2 HTF25-154 0.00 26.00 26.00 0.24 6.15 Phase 2 HTF25-155 0.00 26.00 26.00 0.23 5.97 Phase 2 including 22.00 23.70 1.70 0.76 1.28 Phase 2 HTF25-156 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.24 5.84 Phase 2 HTF25-157 0.40 30.50 30.10 0.29 8.60 Phase 2 including 19.00 21.35 2.35 0.50 1.18 Phase 2 HTF25-158 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.47 13.03 Phase 2 including 19.00 27.45 8.45 0.97 8.23 Phase 2 HTF25-159 0.00 22.65 22.65 0.20 4.52 Phase 2 HTF25-160 0.00 25.70 25.70 0.26 6.77 Phase 2 HTF25-161 0.00 23.00 23.00 0.20 4.71 Phase 2 HTF25-162 0.00 28.40 28.40 0.28 7.89 Phase 2 HTF25-163 0.00 24.45 24.45 0.33 8.02 Phase 2 including 20.45 24.45 4.00 0.97 3.86 Phase 2 HTF25-164 0.00 26.20 26.20 0.32 8.42 Phase 2 HTF25-165 0.00 23.20 23.20 0.29 6.68 Phase 2 HTF25-166 0.00 25.00 25.00 0.23 5.87 Phase 2 HTF25-167 0.00 23.20 23.20 0.23 5.23 Phase 2 HTF25-168 0.00 24.70 24.70 0.24 6.02 Phase 2 HTF25-169 0.00 23.60 23.60 0.39 9.31 Phase 1 HTF25-170 0.00 26.90 26.90 0.28 7.58 Phase 2 HTF25-171 0.00 22.85 22.85 0.39 9.00 Phase 1 including 15.00 17.00 2.00 0.54 1.08 Phase 1 HTF25-172 0.00 28.50 28.50 0.29 8.18 Phase 2 HTF25-173 0.00 23.50 23.50 0.36 8.40 Phase 1 HTF25-174 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.29 8.06 Phase 2 HTF25-175 0.00 23.30 23.30 0.36 8.48 Phase 1 HTF25-176 0.00 27.45 27.45 0.30 8.16 Phase 2 HTF25-178 0.00 23.25 23.25 0.22 5.11 Phase 2 HTF25-179 0.00 20.40 20.40 0.33 6.69 Phase 1 HTF25-180 0.00 21.05 21.05 0.25 5.22 Phase 2 including 19.60 21.05 1.45 0.63 0.91 Phase 2 HTF25-181 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.32 7.79 Phase 2 HTF25-182 0.00 23.10 23.10 0.27 6.23 Phase 2 HTF25-183 0.00 25.90 25.90 0.30 7.77 Phase 2 HTF25-184 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.30 7.33 Phase 2 HTF25-185 0.00 24.00 24.00 0.30 7.14 Phase 2 HTF25-187 0.00 22.05 22.05 0.27 5.85 Phase 2 HTF25-188 0.00 24.25 24.25 0.30 7.33 Phase 2 HTF25-189 0.00 23.50 23.50 0.26 6.08 Phase 2 HTF25-190 0.00 23.50 23.50 0.21 5.04 Phase 2 HTF25-192 0.00 23.85 23.85 0.27 6.55 Phase 2 HTF25-193 0.00 24.80 24.80 0.29 7.26 Phase 2 HTF25-194 0.00 26.20 26.20 0.32 8.44 Phase 2 HTF25-195 0.00 25.30 25.30 0.45 11.46 Phase 2 including 7.00 9.15 2.15 0.65 1.40 Phase 2 including 11.00 22.85 11.85 0.63 7.52 Phase 2 HTF25-196 0.00 28.10 28.10 0.29 8.13 Phase 2 HTF25-197 0.00 26.70 26.70 0.31 8.22 Phase 2 HTF25-199 0.00 25.15 25.15 0.33 8.41 Phase 2 HTF25-200 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.27 6.69 Phase 2 HTF25-201 0.00 23.35 23.35 0.24 5.61 Phase 2 HTF25-202 0.00 23.50 23.50 0.22 5.07 Phase 2 HTF25-203 0.00 25.00 25.00 0.28 7.04 Phase 2 HTF25-204 0.00 23.60 23.60 0.29 6.79 Phase 2 HTF25-205 0.00 22.35 22.35 0.25 5.55 Phase 2 HTF25-206 0.00 22.85 22.85 0.21 4.78 Phase 2 HTF25-207 0.00 25.50 25.50 0.34 8.73 Phase 2 HTF25-208 0.00 25.60 25.60 0.30 7.65 Phase 2 HTF25-209 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.24 5.71 Phase 2 HTF25-211 0.45 23.10 22.65 0.20 4.48 Phase 2 HTF25-212 0.40 22.50 22.10 0.21 4.57 Phase 2 HTF25-213 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.22 5.44 Phase 2 HTF25-216 0.00 23.55 23.55 0.32 7.61 Phase 2 HTF25-217 0.00 23.60 23.60 0.30 7.01 Phase 2 HTF25-221 0.00 22.85 22.85 0.22 5.14 Phase 2 HTF25-223 0.00 21.90 21.90 0.23 5.12 Phase 2 HTF25-228 0.00 23.30 23.30 0.43 10.12 Phase 1 including 3.40 6.10 2.70 0.50 1.36 Phase 1 including 11.00 23.30 12.30 0.53 6.55 Phase 1 HTF25-229 0.00 23.75 23.75 0.54 12.76 Phase 1 HTF25-231 0.00 25.90 25.90 0.45 11.68 Phase 1 including 9.15 13.20 4.05 0.54 2.18 Phase 1 including 17.30 22.85 5.55 0.60 3.33 Phase 1 HTF25-236 0.70 22.00 21.30 0.36 7.62 Phase 1 HTF25-237 0.00 20.55 20.55 0.49 9.99 Phase 1 HTF25-239 0.00 23.60 23.60 0.29 6.84 Phase 2 HTF25-240 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.28 6.88 Phase 2 HTF25-241 0.00 22.50 22.50 0.28 6.37 Phase 2 HTF25-242 0.00 20.15 20.15 0.42 8.52 Phase 1 including 15.25 16.75 1.50 0.70 1.05 Phase 1 HTF25-243 0.00 23.00 23.00 0.27 6.14 Phase 2 HTF25-244 0.00 22.00 22.00 0.26 5.68 Phase 2 HTF25-254 0.55 20.65 20.10 0.40 7.94 Phase 1 HTF25-255 0.00 20.20 20.20 0.34 6.82 Phase 2 HTF25-266 1.00 20.25 19.25 0.24 4.59 Phase 2 HTF25-268 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.39 9.51 Phase 2 including 14.00 17.00 3.00 0.58 1.73 Phase 2 HTF25-270 0.00 23.35 23.35 0.41 9.66 Phase 2 including 15.00 17.00 2.00 0.56 1.12 Phase 2 HTF25-271 0.00 22.20 22.20 0.43 9.49 Phase 2 including 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.61 1.22 Phase 2 including 14.00 19.00 5.00 0.52 2.60 Phase 2 HTF25-272 0.00 25.00 25.00 0.44 10.92 Phase 2 including 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.57 1.15 Phase 2 including 18.00 21.00 3.00 0.62 1.85 Phase 2 HTF25-273 0.00 23.25 23.25 0.39 9.06 Phase 2 including 13.70 17.00 3.30 0.54 1.79 Phase 2 HTF25-276 0.00 23.90 23.90 0.30 7.17 Phase 2 HTF25-277 0.00 23.55 23.55 0.34 8.00 Phase 2 HTF25-278 0.00 23.20 23.20 0.28 6.57 Phase 2 HTF25-279 0.00 25.90 25.90 0.29 7.42 Phase 2 HTF25-281 0.00 21.10 21.10 0.30 6.34 Phase 2 including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.58 1.76 Phase 2 HTF25-282 0.00 25.90 25.90 0.29 7.55 Phase 2 including 0.00 2.30 2.30 0.50 1.14 Phase 2 HTF25-283 0.45 20.30 19.85 0.32 6.32 Phase 2 including 0.45 3.50 3.05 0.59 1.79 Phase 2 HTF25-284 0.00 23.25 23.25 0.36 8.37 Phase 2 HTF25-285 0.00 20.80 20.80 0.30 6.14 Phase 2 HTF25-286 0.00 23.45 23.45 0.28 6.49 Phase 2 HTF25-287 0.00 21.80 21.80 0.26 5.66 Phase 2 HTF25-288 0.00 20.55 20.55 0.37 7.67 Phase 2 including 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.55 4.39 Phase 2 HTF25-289 0.00 22.40 22.40 0.27 6.02 Phase 2 including 1.20 3.05 1.85 0.69 1.28 Phase 2 HTF25-291 0.00 20.50 20.50 0.32 6.61 Phase 2 HTF25-292 0.00 19.95 19.95 0.35 7.07 Phase 2 HTF25-294 0.50 20.95 20.45 0.26 5.39 Phase 2 HTF25-295 0.00 22.10 22.10 0.25 5.50 Phase 2 HTF25-296 0.00 22.40 22.40 0.28 6.18 Phase 2 including 0.00 1.85 1.85 0.64 1.18 Phase 2 HTF25-298 0.00 20.80 20.80 0.31 6.39 Phase 2 HTF25-299 0.00 20.25 20.25 0.26 5.35 Phase 2 HTF25-301 0.00 19.20 19.20 0.27 5.22 Phase 2 HTF25-302 0.50 21.65 21.15 0.29 6.04 Phase 2 including 18.30 19.80 1.50 0.60 0.90 Phase 2 HTF25-303 0.00 19.35 19.35 0.27 5.16 Phase 2 HTF25-304 0.00 17.70 17.70 0.20 3.54 Phase 2 HTF25-305 0.00 21.60 21.60 0.37 7.98 Phase 2 HTF25-306 0.50 19.80 19.30 0.36 6.88 Phase 2 HTF25-307 0.65 19.80 19.15 0.30 5.71 Phase 2 HTF25-309 0.00 19.30 19.30 0.23 4.44 Phase 2 and 21.35 21.90 0.55 0.39 0.21 Phase 2 HTF25-310 0.50 20.25 19.75 0.26 5.13 Phase 2 HTF25-311 0.00 22.50 22.50 0.27 6.08 Phase 2 HTF25-312 0.00 19.30 19.30 0.33 6.34 Phase 2 HTF25-313 0.75 23.50 22.75 0.29 6.62 Phase 2 HTF25-314 0.00 19.25 19.25 0.26 5.05 Phase 2 HTF25-315 0.00 22.00 22.00 0.28 6.10 Phase 2 HTF25-316 0.00 20.20 20.20 0.41 8.19 Phase 2 HTF25-317 0.00 22.10 22.10 0.33 7.36 Phase 2 HTF25-318 0.80 20.30 19.50 0.31 6.01 Phase 2 HTF25-319 0.00 17.45 17.45 0.26 4.58 Phase 2 HTF25-320 0.60 19.80 19.20 0.25 4.76 Phase 2 HTF25-321 0.60 18.00 17.40 0.38 6.61 Phase 2 including 1.90 3.40 1.50 0.64 0.96 Phase 2 HTF25-322 0.00 18.75 18.75 0.29 5.39 Phase 2 HTF25-323 0.00 17.40 17.40 0.28 4.95 Phase 2 HTF25-324 0.35 17.55 17.20 0.28 4.87 Phase 2 HTF25-325 0.00 16.25 16.25 0.29 4.67 Phase 2 HTF25-326 0.00 19.45 19.45 0.38 7.46 Phase 2 HTF25-327 0.00 18.10 18.10 0.36 6.46 Phase 2 HTF25-328 0.00 17.90 17.90 0.31 5.52 Phase 2 including 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.56 1.13 Phase 2 HTF25-329 0.70 17.40 16.70 0.27 4.57 Phase 2 HTF25-330 0.60 17.60 17.00 0.24 4.08 Phase 2 HTF25-331 0.00 18.75 18.75 0.39 7.24 Phase 2 including 3.50 6.70 3.20 0.56 1.78 Phase 2 HTF25-332 0.00 17.55 17.55 0.33 5.85 Phase 2 HTF25-333 0.45 17.30 16.85 0.31 5.16 Phase 2 HTF25-334 0.00 16.50 16.50 0.30 4.88 Phase 2 HTF25-335 0.00 19.80 19.80 0.20 4.06 Phase 2 HTF25-336 0.00 19.80 19.80 0.22 4.37 Phase 2 HTF25-339 0.00 15.65 15.65 0.32 5.00 Phase 2 HTF25-340 0.00 17.85 17.85 0.32 5.74 Phase 2 HTF25-341 0.00 22.00 22.00 0.45 10.00 Phase 1 including 18.00 22.00 4.00 0.53 2.13 Phase 1 HTF25-342 0.00 20.30 20.30 0.43 8.69 Phase 1 HTF25-343 0.00 21.35 21.35 0.42 8.94 Phase 1 including 10.00 12.20 2.20 0.55 1.21 Phase 1 HTF25-345 0.00 23.45 23.45 0.52 12.23 Phase 1 including 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.66 1.33 Phase 1 including 14.90 23.45 8.55 0.57 4.89 Phase 1 HTF25-346 0.55 20.10 19.55 0.34 6.61 Phase 1 HTF25-348 0.00 20.20 20.20 0.46 9.31 Phase 1 including 10.65 17.00 6.35 0.56 3.58 Phase 1 HTF25-349 0.00 17.40 17.40 0.46 8.00 Phase 1 including 11.00 16.75 5.75 0.56 3.24 Phase 1 HTF25-350 0.00 17.55 17.55 0.36 6.27 Phase 2 HTF25-353 0.00 14.60 14.60 0.29 4.18 Phase 2 HTF25-359 0.00 13.70 13.70 0.29 3.94 Phase 2 HTF25-366 0.00 16.75 16.75 0.47 7.87 Phase 1 HTF25-372 0.00 12.60 12.60 0.31 3.91 Phase 2 HTF25-373 0.00 13.30 13.30 0.30 4.05 Phase 2 HTF25-374 0.00 11.80 11.80 0.26 3.12 Phase 2 HTF25-375 0.35 6.10 5.75 0.20 1.15 Phase 2 HTF25-376 0.40 12.20 11.80 0.26 3.05 Phase 2 HTF25-379 0.00 11.20 11.20 0.38 4.25 Phase 2 HTF25-381 0.00 11.70 11.70 0.31 3.64 Phase 2 HTF25-384 0.00 10.10 10.10 0.27 2.72 Phase 2 HTF25-385 0.60 9.15 8.55 0.19 1.65 Phase 2 HTF25-387 0.00 9.60 9.60 0.24 2.29 Phase 2 HTF25-388 0.00 8.20 8.20 0.27 2.22 Phase 2 HTF25-389 0.00 9.15 9.15 0.31 2.86 Phase 2 HTF25-390 0.00 10.10 10.10 0.25 2.54 Phase 2 HTF25-391 0.00 10.00 10.00 0.30 2.99 Phase 2 HTF25-392 0.00 20.40 20.40 0.41 8.41 Phase 1 including 12.20 18.00 5.80 0.53 3.07 Phase 1 HTF25-393 4.55 23.70 19.15 0.38 7.20 Phase 1 HTF25-395 3.35 25.40 22.05 0.32 6.98 Phase 1 HTF25-396 3.70 22.85 19.15 0.27 5.21 Phase 1 HTF25-397 0.00 0.70 0.70 8.50 5.95 Phase 1 and 2.70 26.10 23.40 0.38 9.01 Phase 1 HTF25-401 2.55 25.55 23.00 0.27 6.32 Phase 1 HTF25-403 0.00 26.60 26.60 0.39 10.31 Phase 1 HTF25-404 7.00 25.55 18.55 0.33 6.10 Phase 1 HTF25-405 4.20 26.75 22.55 0.31 6.99 Phase 1 KP25-01 0.00 20.15 20.15 0.56 11.35 Phase 1 including 6.00 18.75 12.75 0.65 8.35 Phase 1 KP25-02 0.00 22.30 22.30 0.37 8.25 Phase 1 KP25-05 0.00 15.60 15.60 0.43 6.75 Phase 2 including 12.00 14.50 2.50 0.51 1.28 Phase 2 KP25-06 0.00 15.90 15.90 0.42 6.69 Phase 2 KP25-07 0.00 14.30 14.30 0.25 3.62 Phase 2 KP25-08 0.00 18.30 18.30 0.25 4.61 Phase 2 KP25-09 0.00 20.40 20.40 0.40 8.23 Phase 2 KP25-11 1.90 12.10 10.20 0.41 4.17 Phase 1 KP25-13 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.36 8.51 Phase 2 and 25.90 28.30 2.40 0.35 0.84 Phase 2 KP25-14 0.00 28.35 28.35 0.33 9.31 Phase 2 KP25-16 0.00 28.00 28.00 0.31 8.62 Phase 2 KP25-17 0.00 24.60 24.60 0.40 9.78 Phase 2 including 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.51 1.54 Phase 2 KP25-18 0.00 25.25 25.25 0.33 8.36 Phase 2

*Note: Included intercepts are calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 2 m internal dilutions

Table 3: Hollinger Characterization Hole Details

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth HTF25-027 476258.512 5366767.960 319.09 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-032 476308.93 5366816.06 319.50 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-036 476307.706 5366717.168 318.71 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-044 476407.78 5366867.90 319.99 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-049 476457.745 5366918.515 320.35 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-054 476507.86 5366718.18 318.91 0 -90 44.20 HTF25-056 476557.784 5366668.364 318.64 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-058 476558.00 5366718.07 318.88 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-062 476607.576 5366718.332 319.00 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-064 476710.90 5366720.49 320.91 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-066 476711.458 5366672.366 318.93 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-068 476752.40 5366723.85 321.75 0 -90 28.95 HTF25-070 476760.086 5366659.338 318.45 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-072 476809.92 5366769.03 321.71 0 -90 22.85 HTF25-074 476807.376 5366717.973 317.93 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-075 476658.89 5366810.45 319.96 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-076 476810.540 5366667.337 318.15 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-077 476658.67 5366768.20 320.33 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-078 476700.083 5366766.078 322.20 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-079 476658.20 5366718.41 319.89 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-080 476854.869 5366664.873 317.61 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-081 476654.92 5366670.01 320.68 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-099 476756.429 5366824.628 326.20 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-100 476959.89 5366922.92 326.92 0 -90 28.95 HTF25-105 476807.463 5366919.326 327.19 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-108 476907.67 5366767.77 317.66 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-112 475809.513 5366817.789 319.24 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-120 475856.54 5366820.21 319.01 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-121 476157.353 5367168.979 320.82 0 -90 22.85 HTF25-122 475907.53 5366817.30 318.24 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-124 475805.435 5366715.896 319.43 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-126 475854.77 5366718.69 319.05 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-128 475909.140 5366713.596 318.60 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-130 475956.91 5366718.90 318.14 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-132 475857.855 5366618.189 319.14 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-134 475909.51 5366615.15 318.71 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-136 475956.757 5366614.357 318.36 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-137 475807.06 5366766.84 319.15 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-138 476007.592 5366620.868 318.04 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-139 475855.54 5366767.35 318.88 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-140 476058.562 5366619.528 317.70 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-141 475907.71 5366768.40 318.29 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-142 476057.424 5366569.204 318.00 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-143 475958.74 5366769.97 318.10 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-144 476106.919 5366567.855 317.68 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-145 475813.56 5366665.40 319.40 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-146 476160.898 5366567.050 318.78 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-147 475855.12 5366667.01 319.07 0 -90 32.00 HTF25-148 476106.294 5366516.043 317.92 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-149 475910.04 5366669.37 318.59 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-150 476157.762 5366462.981 317.90 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-151 475961.38 5366667.91 318.37 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-152 476013.390 5366566.977 318.18 0 -90 32.00 HTF25-153 476008.16 5366667.03 317.92 0 -90 33.55 HTF25-154 475959.345 5366565.516 318.68 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-155 476009.21 5366716.35 317.77 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-156 476008.308 5366516.847 318.55 0 -90 36.60 HTF25-157 476009.31 5366767.59 317.67 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-158 476056.157 5366517.984 318.29 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-159 476002.30 5366819.41 317.65 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-160 476058.546 5366468.707 318.50 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-161 475957.74 5366817.82 318.01 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-162 476004.912 5366468.005 318.97 0 -90 33.50 HTF25-163 476056.85 5366870.71 317.84 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-164 475908.303 5366567.318 319.03 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-165 476109.12 5366819.66 318.11 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-166 476107.576 5366465.731 318.11 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-167 476157.90 5366768.13 318.28 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-168 476107.402 5366420.043 318.62 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-169 476208.73 5366665.59 318.47 0 -90 28.95 HTF25-170 476111.057 5366371.481 318.95 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-171 476258.76 5366671.31 318.15 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-172 476009.534 5366417.962 319.35 0 -90 36.60 HTF25-173 476307.64 5366670.45 318.23 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-174 476064.731 5366371.692 319.19 0 -90 36.60 HTF25-175 476357.31 5366667.56 318.22 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-176 476112.534 5366325.480 319.42 0 -90 33.50 HTF25-178 476205.70 5366406.44 317.96 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-179 476858.166 5366718.136 317.45 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-180 476158.12 5366417.58 318.24 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-181 476213.529 5366224.184 319.55 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-182 476158.12 5366368.76 318.49 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-183 476165.467 5366275.413 319.40 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-184 476158.35 5366313.12 319.07 0 -90 32.00 HTF25-185 476208.438 5366266.608 319.11 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-187 476207.25 5366363.27 318.11 0 -90 24.10 HTF25-188 476260.236 5366219.339 319.31 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-189 476262.29 5366270.33 318.52 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-190 476258.187 5366319.688 318.14 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-192 476304.21 5366272.23 318.31 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-193 476308.751 5366220.778 318.90 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-194 476309.43 5366170.50 319.54 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-195 476159.529 5366514.173 317.56 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-196 475954.30 5366515.40 318.97 0 -90 28.90 HTF25-197 476055.434 5366416.687 318.98 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-199 476365.61 5366166.18 319.04 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-200 476363.088 5366216.232 318.54 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-201 476360.85 5366266.52 318.11 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-202 476357.382 5366318.266 317.74 0 -90 32.00 HTF25-203 476409.28 5366167.32 318.97 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-204 476405.254 5366219.183 318.32 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-205 476406.09 5366264.54 318.13 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-206 476408.430 5366316.702 317.91 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-207 476454.86 5366118.16 319.47 0 -90 28.95 HTF25-208 476459.268 5366166.612 319.00 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-209 476454.55 5366219.60 318.41 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-211 476456.421 5366316.861 318.05 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-212 476458.25 5366365.79 317.82 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-213 476455.472 5366415.403 317.75 0 -90 25.50 HTF25-216 476514.20 5366118.58 319.49 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-217 476512.974 5366173.979 319.19 0 -90 28.95 HTF25-221 476503.19 5366368.27 318.27 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-223 476507.686 5366467.818 318.27 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-228 476260.66 5366535.21 318.43 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-229 476205.619 5366541.408 318.37 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-231 476502.45 5366568.46 317.80 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-236 476714.494 5366607.443 318.42 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-237 476607.95 5366523.26 319.07 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-239 476568.510 5366410.744 318.76 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-240 476564.33 5366369.14 318.63 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-241 476558.712 5366318.213 318.43 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-242 476759.27 5366613.02 318.06 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-243 476566.716 5366268.443 318.61 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-244 476566.05 5366216.76 318.97 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-254 476807.070 5366571.688 318.05 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-255 476966.50 5366173.54 319.32 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-266 476808.958 5366471.725 318.26 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-268 476659.13 5366116.68 320.08 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-270 476659.484 5366218.776 319.71 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-271 476656.05 5366269.07 319.50 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-272 476658.640 5366316.655 319.72 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-273 476658.55 5366372.02 319.62 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-276 476702.396 5366116.552 320.10 0 -90 27.20 HTF25-277 476704.52 5366164.43 319.94 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-278 476707.769 5366218.256 319.58 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-279 476708.10 5366268.07 319.46 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-281 476713.166 5366367.349 319.31 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-282 476709.61 5366419.06 319.27 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-283 476706.919 5366470.259 319.04 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-284 476759.65 5366116.32 319.70 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-285 476763.263 5366167.908 319.40 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-286 476762.10 5366215.74 319.20 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-287 476761.792 5366269.113 319.09 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-288 476760.93 5366319.89 319.08 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-289 476761.584 5366369.606 319.12 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-291 476807.72 5366119.04 319.79 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-292 476808.291 5366168.109 319.17 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-294 476812.29 5366268.62 318.70 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-295 476808.166 5366367.802 318.63 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-296 476805.54 5366415.91 318.50 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-298 476859.451 5366171.162 318.99 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-299 476853.27 5366218.35 318.85 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-301 476854.149 5366317.139 318.31 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-302 476853.64 5366363.39 318.15 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-303 476853.831 5366423.957 318.00 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-304 476856.74 5366469.78 317.70 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-305 476906.315 5366124.074 319.89 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-306 476907.07 5366165.79 319.19 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-307 476908.494 5366221.126 318.60 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-309 476904.60 5366315.87 317.87 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-310 476906.128 5366367.484 317.40 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-311 476957.18 5366126.61 320.26 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-312 476956.695 5366217.073 318.71 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-313 476957.74 5366267.11 318.36 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-314 476956.782 5366319.220 317.92 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-315 476955.39 5366362.93 317.30 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-316 477008.820 5366130.341 320.26 0 -90 44.25 HTF25-317 477006.47 5366166.32 319.37 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-318 477007.619 5366218.772 318.83 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-319 477008.31 5366268.13 318.45 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-320 476999.324 5366312.441 318.10 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-321 477059.01 5366170.26 319.54 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-322 477063.180 5366223.642 318.87 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-323 477062.89 5366270.85 318.66 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-324 477064.848 5366318.510 318.13 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-325 477072.77 5366369.40 317.46 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-326 477105.959 5366164.980 319.61 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-327 477100.64 5366216.85 319.05 0 -90 22.85 HTF25-328 477108.812 5366265.558 318.70 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-329 477110.08 5366318.58 318.24 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-330 477107.995 5366365.331 317.77 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-331 477157.09 5366165.97 319.64 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-332 477157.553 5366213.137 319.12 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-333 477161.11 5366265.04 318.72 0 -90 38.10 HTF25-334 477155.503 5366318.931 318.25 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-335 477162.28 5366364.41 317.73 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-336 477158.597 5366416.022 316.78 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-339 477211.20 5366263.17 318.56 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-340 477209.659 5366320.023 318.08 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-341 476660.97 5366568.82 319.27 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-342 476708.991 5366567.726 318.72 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-343 476609.22 5366564.44 318.66 0 -90 25.90 HTF25-345 476660.014 5366623.313 319.98 0 -90 24.40 HTF25-346 476809.06 5366614.21 317.75 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-348 476857.531 5366567.473 317.41 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-349 476907.10 5366561.72 316.83 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-350 477259.122 5366173.693 319.40 0 -90 39.65 HTF25-353 477254.01 5366312.74 317.92 0 -90 18.30 HTF25-359 477307.066 5366316.878 318.10 0 -90 13.70 HTF25-366 477159.38 5366523.03 318.56 0 -90 21.35 HTF25-372 477355.807 5366216.765 319.20 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-373 477354.94 5366263.54 318.72 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-374 477354.933 5366321.739 318.32 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-375 477359.75 5366366.95 318.13 0 -90 7.60 HTF25-376 477353.468 5366416.265 317.80 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-379 477413.57 5366169.67 319.85 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-381 477415.332 5366267.064 319.19 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-384 477399.45 5366421.41 320.16 0 -90 10.65 HTF25-385 477410.759 5366469.671 318.45 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-387 477461.85 5366268.74 318.97 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-388 477464.193 5366315.691 318.86 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-389 477457.32 5366369.67 319.84 0 -90 15.25 HTF25-390 477454.825 5366417.365 319.60 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-391 477460.32 5366465.29 319.73 0 -90 12.20 HTF25-392 476608.823 5366983.400 319.01 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-393 476605.10 5366917.93 323.33 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-395 476603.585 5366821.189 322.93 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-396 476603.12 5366769.84 322.68 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-397 476561.139 5366971.863 322.21 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-401 476562.58 5366762.18 322.72 0 -90 30.50 HTF25-403 476509.096 5366913.426 322.21 0 -90 27.45 HTF25-404 476520.97 5366865.57 322.79 0 -90 28.95 HTF25-405 476509.637 5366805.272 322.53 0 -90 30.50 KP25-01 476757.00 5366565.74 318.34 0 -90 42.65 KP25-02 476383.928 5366678.936 317.87 0 -90 48.75 KP25-05 477362.22 5366152.96 320.32 0 -90 48.75 KP25-06 477362.585 5366159.329 320.10 0 -90 62.50 KP25-07 477209.77 5366366.85 317.64 0 -90 39.60 KP25-08 476809.465 5366315.830 318.57 0 -90 33.55 KP25-09 477016.22 5366128.57 320.30 0 -90 45.75 KP25-11 477018.194 5367064.598 322.91 0 -90 18.30 KP25-13 475780.09 5366794.38 319.23 0 -90 50.30 KP25-14 475759.395 5366796.716 319.77 0 -90 51.80 KP25-16 475879.19 5366552.27 319.12 0 -90 28.95 KP25-17 476467.000 5366072.000 321.00 0 -90 57.95 KP25-18 476469.00 5366082.00 321.00 0 -90 25.90

Quality Control Procedures

Tailings core is collected by four-inch diameter continuous sonic coring. Tailings samples are cut, with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying to a maximum temperature of 60-degree Celsius. The samples are then sieved through a -180 µm screen (Tyler 80 mesh) to a 1.00 kg split of homogenize minus fraction material. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the potential advancement of Hollinger to a mineral resource estimate and economic studies, the timing of the remaining results from Hollinger, the continuing characteristics of the grade and mineralization profile of Hollinger, the amenability of Hollinger mineralization to mining and milling, and the upside potential of Hollinger. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 Hollinger Historical Production Statistics, Geology Ontario database: https://www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca/persistent-linking?mineral-inventory=MDI42A06NW00007

2 Ontario's new "Mining Act for Recovery of Minerals" regulation to be in effect July 1, 2025. For more details: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1005407/ontario-supporting-recovery-of-residual-metals-and-minerals

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.