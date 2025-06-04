Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining infill drilling results using artificial intelligence technology ("AI") at the Company's Tower Gold Project ("Tower") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Table 1: 2025 Tower Infill Drilling Highlights - 903 and 55 Zone Deposits (For more information see Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 1-5):

Zone Hole ID Assay Result 903 MGA25-237 2.61 g/t Au over 13.65 m (10.39 m TT)

including 3.42 g/t Au over 2.80 m (2.13 m TT)

including 5.30 g/t Au over 3.90 m (2.97 m TT) 903 MGA25-240 1.42 g/t Au over 11.15 m (7.27 m TT)

Including 2.77 g/t Au over 2.30 m (1.50 m TT) and

1.33 g/t Au over 17.00 m (11.10 m TT)

Including 1.85 g/t Au over 9.50 m (6.20 m TT) 903 MGA25-239 1.67 g/t Au over 10.85 m (7.75 m TT)

Including 2.36 g/t Au over 4.50 m (3.21 m TT) 55 MGA25-542 2.18 g/t Au over 8.00 m (7.22 m TT)

including 4.33 g/t Au over 3.40 m (3.07 m TT) Grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"); Metres ("m"); True thickness ("TT")

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented:

"Our infill drilling program continues to validate the enhanced block model introduced in the Tower 2025 MRE[1]. The latest results reaffirm near-surface mineralization with strong potential for resource conversion to higher-confidence categories. Notably, several holes intersected grades above the average open pit grade defined in the 2025 MRE, underscoring the upside potential within existing pit shells.

In parallel, we have completed a series of technical drill holes to support our advancing Pre-Feasibility Study work programs. This includes eight geotechnical holes across the broader Tower deposit areas to inform slope design, overburden characterization, and overall geotechnical modelling, as well as three metallurgical holes in the Golden Highway area to support ongoing process optimization and recovery modelling. These efforts are foundational to de-risking the Project and refining our conceptual mine plan.

In addition to today's positive results from the 903 and 55 Zone deposits, we also look forward to reporting on assay results from the Hollinger Tailings Project characterization program in the near future."

903 Zone and 55 Zone Infill Drilling

The 903 Deposit, part of the Garrison Area at Tower, features gold mineralization linked to quartz veining within syenites hosted in highly deformed, carbonatized ultramafic volcanics of the Kidd-Munro assemblage. It lies along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone ("DPFZ"), with meta-sediments of the Porcupine assemblage located to the north.

The 55 Zone Deposit, located on the western end of the Golden Highway Area at Tower, is characterized by higher-grade, open-pit mineralization that remains open along strike to the southwest. Mineralization at the 55 Zone Deposit is associated with the Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted stacked quartz veins located immediately south of the regional Banded Iron Formation and the DPFZ.

Using AI to optimize drill meterage and mineral resource conversion, STLLR's infill program intersected near-surface mineralization with grades higher than the current 903 and 55 Zone Deposits 2025 MRE open-pit mineralization1, potentially enhancing confidence in the targeted areas. See Figures 1 to 5 for 903 and 55 Zone Deposit drilling highlights, in plan and section views.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - Drill Location Map1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/254405_b5d66b3104bedb42_001full.jpg









Figure 2: 903 Deposit - Infill Drilling Results Map1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/254405_b5d66b3104bedb42_002full.jpg

Figure 3: 55 Zone Deposit - Infill Drilling Results Map1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/254405_b5d66b3104bedb42_003full.jpg

Figure 4: 55 Zone Deposit - Infill Drilling Cross Section "W-E" Looking North1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/254405_b5d66b3104bedb42_004full.jpg

Figure 5: 903 Deposit - Infill Drilling Cross Section "A-B" Looking Northeast1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/254405_b5d66b3104bedb42_005full.jpg

Table 2: Exploration Drilling Intercepts*

Target Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Grade (g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) 903 MGA25-234 134.20 148.90 14.70 10.54 0.44 6.45 903 and 151.40 155.70 4.30 3.09 0.57 2.44 903 and 168.90 170.75 1.85 1.33 0.76 1.41 903 MGA25-235 54.00 67.00 13.00 10.09 0.56 7.29 903 and 77.00 86.00 9.00 7.01 0.34 3.06 903 MGA25-236 125.00 141.00 16.00 10.74 0.86 13.78 903 including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.67 3.87 3.87 903 and 145.10 154.00 8.90 5.97 0.45 4.02 903 and 168.55 179.30 10.75 7.28 0.32 3.43 903 and 207.35 219.00 11.65 7.96 0.40 4.68 903 and 252.00 259.00 7.00 4.81 0.49 3.45 903 MGA25-237 212.70 226.35 13.65 10.39 2.61 35.62 903 including 214.00 216.80 2.80 2.13 3.42 9.57 903 including 222.45 226.35 3.90 2.97 5.30 20.65 903 and 231.00 241.00 10.00 7.59 1.15 11.46 903 and 251.50 260.40 8.90 6.74 0.36 3.25 903 and 294.90 299.50 4.60 3.48 0.41 1.90 903 and 314.00 316.00 2.00 1.51 0.75 1.51 903 MGA25-238 74.50 81.00 6.50 5.29 0.58 3.80 903 and 85.50 88.50 3.00 2.44 0.96 2.87 903 and 120.00 121.60 1.60 1.31 0.63 1.00 903 MGA25-239 72.35 83.20 10.85 7.75 1.67 18.12 903 including 76.50 81.00 4.50 3.21 2.36 10.63 903 and 102.75 109.00 6.25 4.49 0.38 2.36 903 MGA25-240 103.00 111.00 8.00 5.34 0.64 5.09 903 and 195.00 206.15 11.15 7.27 1.42 15.83 903 including 196.90 199.20 2.30 1.50 2.77 6.37 903 and 213.50 221.50 8.00 5.22 0.33 2.65 903 and 223.00 228.50 5.50 3.59 0.43 2.34 903 including 227.50 228.50 1.00 0.65 1.02 1.02 903 and 231.00 248.00 17.00 11.10 1.33 22.55 903 including 238.50 248.00 9.50 6.20 1.85 17.58 903 MGA25-242 20.60 29.50 8.90 6.46 0.42 3.78 903 and 50.50 56.50 6.00 4.35 0.74 4.43 903 and 57.50 70.00 12.50 9.07 0.66 8.25 903 and 77.00 81.90 4.90 3.55 3.28 16.06 903 including 80.50 81.90 1.40 1.02 9.83 13.76 JonPol MGA25-247 275.25 278.00 2.75 2.10 0.42 1.17 JonPol and 291.00 302.00 11.00 8.44 0.69 7.55 JonPol including 297.50 300.50 3.00 2.30 1.88 5.64 JonPol and 358.40 363.00 4.60 3.57 0.31 1.41 55 MGH25-542 52.00 54.00 2.00 1.84 0.80 1.61 55 and 58.00 62.00 4.00 3.66 1.22 4.88 55 and 104.00 106.00 2.00 1.81 1.44 2.87 55 and 121.50 129.50 8.00 7.22 2.18 17.47 55 including 126.10 129.50 3.40 3.07 4.33 14.72 55 and 153.00 155.00 2.00 1.79 1.02 2.03 55 and 188.00 190.00 2.00 1.77 1.94 3.88 *Note: All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5 m internal dilution and 25 g/t Au cap applied.

Table 3: Exploration Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole Number Easting Northing Elev. Az. Incl. Depth (m) Type 903 MGA25-234 577693.03 5373267.93 291.29 334.90 -54.90 306.00 Infill 903 MGA25-235 577395.26 5373137.59 296.91 338.00 -50.00 102.00 Infill 903 MGA25-236 577696.04 5373233.34 291.29 334.90 -60.00 297.35 Infill 903 MGA25-237 577543.79 5373041.98 293.86 336.00 -52.00 345.00 Infill 903 MGA25-238 577495.62 5373129.40 295.01 342.00 -46.00 165.00 Infill 903 MGA25-239 577500.78 5373114.63 295.05 330.00 -55.00 225.65 Infill 903 MGA25-240 577663.96 5373207.22 291.75 330.00 -60.00 372.00 Infill 903 MGA25-241 577551.70 5373326.00 293.35 140.00 -70.10 149.80 Geotech 903 MGA25-242 576998.76 5373280.65 297.44 337.00 -58.50 90.00 Infill 903 MGA25-243 577256.40 5373236.00 297.36 180.00 -70.00 194.80 Geotech Garrcon MGA25-244 578723.70 5373839.00 288.13 320.00 -75.00 270.00 Geotech Jonpol MGA25-245 578006.00 5374308.00 283.16 360.00 -70.00 125.70 Geotech Jonpol MGA25-246 578005.60 5374306.00 283.14 180.00 -70.00 135.00 Geotech JonPol MGA25-247 578052.72 5374109.21 288.40 340.00 -50.00 402.00 Infill Southwest MGH25-537 570976.39 5369485.34 322.15 120.00 -60.00 168.00 MET Southwest MGH25-538 571047.98 5369340.68 322.29 18.00 -52.00 120.00 MET Southwest MGH25-539 571210.68 5369680.70 323.24 302.00 -70.00 149.55 Geotech 55 MGH25-540 569289.97 5368740.36 317.98 175.00 -70.00 239.80 Geotech 55 MGH25-541 569231.06 5368710.71 318.26 342.70 -47.90 75.00 MET 55 MGH25-542 569255.61 5368874.20 319.67 85.10 -55.00 210.00 Infill Windjammer MGH25-543 572235.62 5370861.45 331.14 311.00 -70.00 440.90 Geotech

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

True widths were calculated in Leapfrog Geo, perpendicular to the interpreted plane of mineralization using the dip and dip azimuth of the mineralized zones.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the confirmation of mineralization and the potential conversion of the Tower 2025 MRE to higher confidence categories, the potential expansion of the known mineralization, the timing of the results from the Hollinger Tailings Project, the long-life and large-scale potential of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects and exploration upside of the land packages. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

________________________

1 For more information on the Tower Mineral Resource Estimate ("2025 MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2025 PEA"), please review the May 15, 2025 STLLR news release on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca or the Company website at www.stllrgold.com. An NI 43-101 Technical Report will be filed for the 2025 MRE and 2025 PEA on or before June 30, 2025.

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.