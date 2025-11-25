Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger") located in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO and Director of STLLR, stated, "The maiden Hollinger MRE marks a significant de-risking milestone since the genesis of STLLR Gold and a big step towards remediating a 100-year-old site. Hollinger has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting near-surface gold opportunities in the Timmins Mining Camp. In under twelve months, we progressed from initial access to delivering a robust tailings MRE with more than 82% of the mineralization in the Indicated category. Overall, Hollinger has now been characterized with a high level of confidence and consistency, which is the start of us mapping out a path to potential cash flows at current gold prices."

"The hallmark of Hollinger is its uniformity. Hole after hole demonstrates remarkably consistent gold grades across the facility. Based on the geological continuity observed, we believe there is clear potential to add meaningful ounces, particularly along the northwest and northeast corners that could not be drilled last season."

"Phase 1, which hosts the higher average estimated grades of 0.41 g/t Au in the Indicated mineral resource category, presents a compelling early opportunity for value creation. Our technical teams are advancing mining sequence analysis and operating scenarios specifically tailored to Phase 1, with the goal of positioning this portion of the deposit as the logical starting point for any future potential production plan."

"From a business standpoint, we continue to explore how Hollinger stands out to generate near-term cash flow at current gold prices with minimal capital intensity given the surrounding infrastructure. As a result of the near-surface material having been previously mined and with strong metallurgical recoveries for tailings material, we believe that Hollinger represents a rare opportunity to unlock value without the long timelines and major capital typically associated with conventional greenfield mining projects."

"Equally important is the permitting pathway. We have initiated permitting under Ontario's new Recovery of Minerals Regime, which was specifically designed to streamline the development of such projects. Our experience with the Ministry of Energy and Mines over the past year - support for the characterization program and rapid collaborative engagement - gives us confidence in the process ahead."

"I am extremely proud of the team. Securing access, establishing a strong working relationship with the Ministry and the City of Timmins, completing the significant sonic characterization program, advancing metallurgical work, and now delivering an NI 43-101 MRE - all in under a year - is a testament to the efficiency and discipline of our organization and demonstrates what is possible when the geology, permitting pathway, and execution all align."

"We believe Hollinger has the potential to deliver value on multiple fronts: environmental rehabilitation by reprocessing a century-old tailings facility, community benefit by unlocking long-term surface land use opportunities, and meaningful near-term value creation for shareholders. We remain committed to working collaboratively to advance the project through the permitting process in 2026. Hollinger represents a rare opportunity: near-surface mineral resource ounces under a permitting regime specifically designed to accelerate recovery of minerals from historical tailings."

Michelle Boileau, Mayor of Timmins, Ontario, commented, "The City of Timmins' continued collaboration with STLLR Gold is a powerful example of how modern mining can be a force for sustainable development. By reprocessing historic mine tailings, the Hollinger Tailings Project has the potential to remediate the environment and unlock new land-use possibilities in the City of Timmins."

Table 1: Hollinger MRE Summary1 (Effective date of November 24, 2025). Please review "Notes to Accompany the Hollinger MRE" for additional information.





Indicated

Inferred Area Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Gold (oz Au) Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Gold (oz Au) Phase 1 16.1 0.41 212,000 4.1 0.43 56,000 Phase 2 20.2 0.31 200,000 3.6 0.31 37,000 Total 36.2 0.35 412,000 7.7 0.37 93,000

There is no certainty that the Hollinger MRE will be converted to Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve categories or will be realized in the future. Mineral Resource estimates that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Hollinger MRE may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, access to processing facilities, or other relevant risks, uncertainties and other factors, as more particularly described in the Cautionary Statements at the end of this news release.

Notes to Accompany the Hollinger MRE

(1) These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Hollinger MRE follows current CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019). The resource estimate is presented as in-situ and undiluted and is considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

(2) The mineral resources are constrained by a resource pit shell based on a 0.21 g/t Au cut-off representing a truck and loader extraction scenario. The cut-off grade of 0.21 g/t Au was calculated using the following parameters: operating cost = CA$17.00/t; payable gold = 99.95%; gold price = US$3,000/oz; USD/CAD exchange rate = 1.38; mill recovery of 61.3%.

(3) The independent and qualified person for the Hollinger MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), is Brian Thomas, P.Geo. of WSP Canada Inc. ("WSP"). The effective date of the MRE is November 24, 2025.

(4) The estimation encompasses wireframes representing Phase 1 and Phase 2 walls and cells which contain the tailings material.

(5) High-grade capping of assays was set at 1.3 g/t Au.

(6) The estimate was completed with a sub-blocked model in Datamine Studio RM, with a parent block size of 10 m x 10 m x 1 m (X,Y,Z) and a minimum sub-block size of 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 0.5 m (X,Y,Z), using inverse distance squared (ID2) interpolation method based on 1m composite samples.

(7) Density values for tailings material ranged between 1.6 g/cm3 and 1.9 g/cm3 according to depth and differences between material in walls and cells.

(8) Hollinger Mineral Resources were classified as Indicated and Inferred. Indicated mineral resources were defined for blocks where drill hole spacing is 50 m or less and Inferred mineral resources where drill hole spacing is greater than 50 m.

(9) Potential mining continuity was evaluated inside the pit shell by generating grade shells. Grade shells below cut-off within the resource pit shell with volumes greater than 2,500 m3 were assumed to be sortable and were excluded from the MRE. Grade shells below cut-off with volumes less than 2,500 m3 were assumed to be too small for sorting and included in the MRE.

(10) The resource tonnage was rounded to the nearest 100,000 tonnes and the metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonnes x grade / 31.10348) rounded to the nearest thousand ounces. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

(11) The Hollinger MRE is based on a 61.3% gold recovery rate via cyanide leaching at a 30-micron grid size. The Company also tested flotation at a 38-micron grind size and achieved 82.5% gold recovery with a 11.7% mass pull and grading 2.69 g/t Au, 2.3 g/t Ag and 16.5% sulfur.

(12) As of the effective date of the MRE, the qualified person is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, or marketing issues or any other relevant issue that could materially affect the Hollinger MRE.

Mineral Resource Estimate and Metallurgical Testing

The Hollinger MRE (see Table 1 and Figure 1) is based on 11,230 metres ("m") of characterization sonic drilling from 423 holes spaced on a 50 m grid, successfully classifying 82% of the mineralization in the Indicated mineral resource category. The Hollinger Tailings stack on average covers an area 1,950 m long, 1,250 m wide and up to 40 m thick in the southwest corner. The geological and mineralization domain models were developed based on depositional history, lithological logging and assays results, confirming strong continuity and consistency in mineralization and grade in the tailings.

The design of the metallurgical program and review of the results was completed by WSP and analysis was performed by SGS Canada Inc. Initial results show 61.3% gold recovery via conventional cyanide leaching, a common configuration of the processing facilities proximal to Hollinger with excess capacity. The Company sees an opportunity to improve recovery with further testing.

Figure 1: Hollinger MRE - Block Model Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/275825_ad2819df74fdea9e_001full.jpg

Permitting

STLLR has begun permitting under Ontario's new Recovery of Minerals regime, which streamline recovery permits for residual minerals from tailings without requiring a full closure plan. The Company expects an expedited timeline and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Technical Report and Qualified Persons

A Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 in support of the MRE ("Technical Report") will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) within 45 days. Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the MRE. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Scientific and technical information related to the MRE contained in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Brian Thomas, P.Geo. of WSP a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101. This person has the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of this data and is independent from the Company.

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., VP Exploration, is a QP as defined by NI 43-101 for Hollinger, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited the mineral resource estimate and assumptions on which it is based, the potential timing of the Hollinger MRE Technical Report filing, the economic and cash flow generating potential of Hollinger, the ability of the Company to secure agreements with local mill owners to process Hollinger material, the timing of the permitting process, and the capex requirements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Statement regarding Mineral Resource Estimates

Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource estimates that are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The quantity and grade of reported "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates as an "Indicated" or "Measured" Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates to an "Indicated" or "Measured" Mineral Resource category. The accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling, and development; (iii) results of future test mining and other testing; (iv) metallurgical testing and other studies; (v) results of geological and structural modeling including block model design; (vi) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (vii) the evaluation of future mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (viii) the possible failure to receive required permits, licenses and other approvals. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a "Inferred" or "Indicated" Mineral Resource estimate will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource estimates disclosed in this news release were reported using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Standards") in accordance with NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement to U.S. Readers

This news release uses the terms "Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" as defined in the CIM Standards in accordance with NI 43-101. While these terms are recognized and required by the Canadian Securities Administrators in accordance with Canadian securities laws, they may not be recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Mineral Resource estimates and related information in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

1 Please review the "Cautionary Statement regarding Mineral Resource Estimates" at the end of the news release.

