Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandy Wong, CPA, CA, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Wong is a seasoned finance executive with over 15 years of leadership experience in the global gold mining industry. She currently serves as Vice President, Controller at Kinross Gold Corporation, and has held senior finance and corporate development roles at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, and Deloitte. Her expertise spans financial governance, M&A integration, strategic planning, and sustainability reporting-skills that have been instrumental in driving operational excellence and long-term value creation across several of the industry's leading companies.

"Mandy's deep understanding of financial strategy and governance within complex, global mining operations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen STLLR's financial discipline and long-term growth strategy," said Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President and CEO of STLLR Gold. "We are delighted to welcome her to our Board and look forward to benefiting from her insight and leadership."

Ms. Wong holds a Master of Accounting and a Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Waterloo, where she was recognized on the Dean's Honours List. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271027

SOURCE: STLLR Gold Inc.