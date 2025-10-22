Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that comprehensive environmental baseline studies have commenced for the Tower Gold Project. Field-based components of these studies began in the fall of 2025 and will continue for a minimum of two years.

The program is intended to build upon existing data and provide the foundation for the federal Impact Assessment of the Tower Gold Project. These studies represent a critical milestone in advancing the project and can support responsible project planning and development.

Keyvan Salehi, CEO and President, commented, "Undertaking these environmental studies marks an important step forward for STLLR as we advance the Tower Gold Project in a transparent, responsible, and collaborative manner. We are committed to ensuring that our work is guided by sound science, regulatory rigor, and meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities and the public. We believe these studies will play a key role in shaping Tower to potentially create lasting value for all partners and stakeholders."

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

