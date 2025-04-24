Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional infill drilling results using artificial intelligence technology ("AI") at the Tower Gold Project ("Tower") in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada.

Table 1: 2025 Tower Infill Drilling Highlights - 903 Deposit (For more information see Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 1-4):

Zone Hole ID Assay Result 903 MGA25-227 2.22 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") (uncut) over 33.0 metres ("m") (including 2.57 g/t Au over 25.40 m) 903 MGA25-233 2.95 g/t Au over 7.0 m

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We continue to intersect higher-grade mineralization at the 903 Deposit from our AI-assisted infill drilling program. More importantly, we continue to confirm mineralization in areas where we have the potential to convert resources to higher confidence levels1."

"The updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tower Gold Project remain on track for completion in the first half of 2025. In parallel, assay results from the ongoing characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project continue to be received, with an update expected in the near future."

903 Deposit Infill Drilling

The 903 Deposit, part of the Garrison Area at the Tower Gold Project, features gold mineralization linked to quartz veining within syenites hosted in highly deformed, carbonatized ultramafic volcanics of the Kidd-Munro assemblage. It lies along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, with meta-sediments of the Porcupine assemblage located to the north.

Using AI to optimize drill meterage and mineral resource conversion, STLLR's infill program intersected near-surface mineralization with grades higher than the current 903 Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate1, potentially enhancing confidence in the targeted areas. The Company has completed its planned 5,000-metre program and will release the final assay results when they become available.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - Drill Location Map1

Figure 2: 903 Deposit - Infill Drilling Results Map1

Figure 3: 903 Deposit - Infill Drilling Cross Section "A-B" Looking East1

Figure 4: 903 Deposit - Infill Drilling Cross Section "C-D" Looking East1

Table 2: Exploration Drilling Intercepts*,**

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) 903 MGA25-227 59.00 64.00 5.00 1.53 7.65 903 and 82.00 91.00 9.00 0.84 7.56 903 and 95.00 102.50 7.50 0.86 6.47 903 and 104.00 137.00 33.00 2.22 73.23 903 including 109.60 135.00 25.40 2.57 65.28 903 and 145.20 149.00 3.80 5.12 19.46 903 MGA25-229 82.00 86.00 4.00 0.51 2.04 903 and 151.95 153.00 1.05 0.98 1.03 903 and 159.00 164.00 5.00 0.37 1.85 903 MGA25-231 151.90 161.00 9.10 0.98 8.92 903 and 170.00 173.55 3.55 1.39 4.93 903 and 183.25 184.35 1.10 0.90 0.99 903 and 204.60 206.55 1.95 0.45 0.88 903 and 215.50 223.50 8.00 0.38 3.04 903 and 227.00 233.25 6.25 0.40 2.50 903 MGA25-232 213.80 217.75 3.95 1.96 7.74 903 and 253.75 255.45 1.70 0.70 1.19 903 and 259.65 263.15 3.50 0.64 2.24 903 and 284.95 295.50 10.55 1.00 10.55 903 and 298.50 312.00 13.50 0.71 9.59 903 MGA25-233 61.00 63.00 2.00 1.12 2.24 903 and 246.50 251.80 5.30 1.45 7.69 903 and 263.10 270.10 7.00 2.95 20.65

*Note: All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5 m internal dilution and 25 g/t Au cap applied.

**True width is estimated to be between 40% to 85%

Table 3: Exploration Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination End of

Hole

Depth

(m) 903 MGA25-227 577243.53 5373049.60 299.27 355.00 -72.00 255.00 903 MGA25-229 577754.96 5373269.81 290.92 2.00 -46.00 222.00 903 MGA25-231 577429.75 5373040.73 296.35 337.00 -51.00 259.00 903 MGA25-232 577767.24 5373191.14 290.62 352.50 -48.00 360.00 903 MGA25-233 577766.70 5373191.18 290.68 337.00 -55.00 321.00

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

True widths were calculated in Leapfrog Geo, perpendicular to the interpreted plane of mineralization using the dip and dip azimuth of the mineralized zones.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the confirmation of mineralization and the potential conversion of the Tower Mineral Resource Estimate to higher confidence categories, the timing of the completion of the updated Tower Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA, the timing of the results from the Hollinger Tailings Project, the completion and release of the remaining infill drilling at the 903 Deposit, the long-life and large-scale potential of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects and exploration upside of the land packages. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1For more information on the current Tower Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA effective September 7, 2022, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Tower Gold Project Northeastern Ontario, Canada" dated November 29, 2022 which is available on STLLR Gold's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and www.stllrgold.com. Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource estimates that are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

