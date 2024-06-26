In our last BB Biotech (BION) review note, published in May 2024, we noted that the biotech sector was eagerly awaiting some key milestones, the most important being Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' late-stage clinical trial of vutrisiran for patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy, a deadly heart disease. Alnylam, which comprised 4.3% of BION's portfolio at end March 2024, released very positive, statistically significant, Phase III trial results this week. Assuming regulatory clearance, Alnylam expects that vutrisiran has the potential to become the new standard of care for the treatment of this disease, driving substantial future growth for the company. These results may have favourable implications for sentiment across the broader global biotech sector, and for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, BION's largest portfolio position, which is also developing gene-silencing technology.

