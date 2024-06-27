

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK), a distribution and services group, Thursday said it expects revenue for the first half to decrease 3 percent to 4 percent year-on-year.



Underlying revenue, which is organic revenue adjusted for trading days, is expected to decline by around 5 percent, primarily due to reduced volume as well as deflation in U.S. business.



However, for the full year, the company now sees robust revenue growth, at constant exchange rates, driven by acquisitions already completed in 2024. Underlying revenue for the year is expected to decline slightly.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken