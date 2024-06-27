BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV rose by 3.3% in May, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +0.9% (performance figures in GBP). After a strong run in April, most mined commodity prices were relatively flat through May. The copper price reached a new all-time high of US$5.20/lb during the month but pulled back to end the period up by just 0.2%. The standout performer was silver, with its price rising by 14.8% on strong physical demand in Asia. Sentiment around China improved on signs of better economic activity, with the Caixin General Manufacturing PMI rising to 51.7. China also announced support for its struggling property market, with its central bank setting up a 300 billion yuan (US$42 billion) facility for local state-owned enterprises to buy unsold homes. In company news, after a month of negotiations, BHP withdrew its proposed takeover of Anglo American after the companies failed to reach an agreement. Anglo American then announced plans to restructure its business, which included a spin off of its platinum business unit. Strategy and Outlook China has re-opened but with less impact than had been expected. Uncertainty persists around China's commodity demand, but we are seeing the Chinese administration announce financial support incrementally. Longer term, we are excited by the structural demand growth for a range of mined commodities that will result from the low carbon transition. Meanwhile, commodity supply is likely to be constrained by the capital discipline of recent years, whilst inventories for many mined commodities are at historic lows. Mining companies have low levels of debt, continue to return capital to shareholders but appear to be entering a higher capital expenditure phase. We are seeing Brown to Green emerge as a key theme, where mining companies are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with their production. We expect to see a re-rating for the mining companies able to best navigate this and are playing this in the portfolio.