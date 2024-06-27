The AI-powered solution was honored by a panel of technology leaders and peers

Wolters Kluwer's innovative Legisway solution was named "Best Work Management Platform" by the 39th annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Providing corporate legal departments with all-in-one SaaS legal software including contract lifecycle management, Legisway recently unveiled additional AI-enhanced functionality accelerating the contract review process.

"We are excited to receive this prestigious award recognizing Legisway's transformative impact on corporate legal department workflows," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S. "It is truly an honor to be celebrated by other innovators changing the way today's professionals collaborate."

Legisway offers flexible modular legal information management that can be customized with an industry focus, helping the corporate legal department increase collaboration with the business and external partners, while better managing risk. Earlier this year, the solution introduced a collaborative legal 'ticketing' platform that streamlines requests for legal support from non-legal staff. Additionally, users can leverage the power of AI to effortlessly query contracts while tracking contractual obligations and risks more efficiently.

Founded in 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards honor excellence among leading technology products and services. Winning nominations are vetted by a team of industry leaders and peers.

