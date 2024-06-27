

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK), German automotive parts major, said on Thursday that it has appointed Olaf Schick as its new Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 1.



He will succeed Katja Garcia Vila, whose contract expires at the end of the year.



Schick has been Continental's Executive Board member for Integrity and Law since May 2023.



In addition to Group Finance and Controlling, Schick will remain responsible for Group Law and Intellectual Property, Group Compliance, Group Internal Audit, Group Quality Management and Group Risks and Controls, all of which are currently part of the Integrity and Law function.



He was previously the CFO of Mercedes-Benz Group China from July 2020. Earlier, he served as Chief Compliance Officer at Daimler AG from 2017 to 2020 and CFO of Mercedes-Benz Russia from 2015 to 2017.



