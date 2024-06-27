Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural" or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company dedicated to developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioids, wishes to announce that Dr. Kelly Narine and Professor Jason Dyck have resigned as directors of Neural, and Dr. Carlos Davidovich was appointed as a new director.

John Durfy, Chairman of Neural commented: "We extend our deepest gratitude to Professor Jason Dyke and Dr. Kelly Narine for their invaluable contributions and dedication to Neural Therapeutics. Professor Dyke participated as a director and scientific advisor, bringing immense expertise and insight to our team. Dr. Narine also served as a director and scientific advisor, playing a crucial role in our growth and success. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

Neural is also pleased to welcome Dr. Carlos Davidovich, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Dr. Davidovich brings over 20 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with a focus on neuromanagement. He has held senior roles leading innovative projects and teams, significantly advancing organizational capabilities and developing new therapies. As a seasoned executive coach in neuroleadership, Dr. Davidovich has enhanced corporate strategies across Europe, Canada, and the USA. He holds an MD from the University of Buenos Aires and an MBA from Business School Lausanne, and has been recognized by the Institute of Coaching at McLean Hospital, a Harvard Medical School affiliate. Additionally, Dr. Davidovich engages in shamanic and spiritual practices, leading circles in Argentina, Europe, and Canada. His diverse expertise and innovative perspective will greatly benefit Neural Therapeutics as we advance our mission to revolutionize neurotherapeutic solutions.

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

Neural Therapeutics is an unlisted reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

