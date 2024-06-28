

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alumis Inc. (ALMS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, said that it has priced its initial public offering of about 13.13 million shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share.



In addition, Alumis has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.97 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 28, 2024 under the symbol 'ALMS.' The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2024,



Alumis also announced that it has agreed to sell an additional 2.50 million shares of its common stock in a concurrent private placement at $16.00 per share to one of its existing investors, AyurMaya Capital Management Fund, LP.



The concurrent private placement is expected to close after the closing of the initial public offering on or before July 22, 2024. The closing of the concurrent private placement is conditioned on the closing of the initial public offering.



