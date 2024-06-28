

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB), an online food delivery platform, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Thomassin resigned with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities.



Subsequently, Delivery Hero has appointed its current Senior Vice President of Finance, Marie-Anne Popp, as interim CFO with effect from July 1.



Prior to her current position at Delivery Hero, Popp held several senior leadership roles, including SVP Corporate Finance and Strategic Programs at Adidas, and as a CFO covering Emerging Markets at General Electric.



