Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
28.06.24
09:59 Uhr
0,292 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.06.2024 09:01 Uhr
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 
28-Jun-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
Trading update 
 
Further to the Company's announcement of 12 January 2024, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by the 
Chairman of the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr Soukup has made initial restitution payments to the 
Company of GBP1,500,000 in aggregate. Mr Soukup has committed to make further contributions in the future with an 
intention to contribute up to GBP3m in aggregate. 
The Board would like to thank Mr Soukup for his honourable reaction to the losses incurred by the Company as a result 
of its investment in Tappit Technologies (UK) Limited. 
 
END 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 330756 
EQS News ID:  1935095 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935095&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
