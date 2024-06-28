DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd ("Thalassa" or the "Company") (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) Trading update Further to the Company's announcement of 12 January 2024, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by the Chairman of the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr Soukup has made initial restitution payments to the Company of GBP1,500,000 in aggregate. Mr Soukup has committed to make further contributions in the future with an intention to contribute up to GBP3m in aggregate. The Board would like to thank Mr Soukup for his honourable reaction to the losses incurred by the Company as a result of its investment in Tappit Technologies (UK) Limited. END For further information, please contact: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

