iHuman Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues were RMB235.0 million (US$32.5 million), compared with RMB265.2 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit was RMB168.1 million (US$23.3 million), compared with RMB185.6 million in the same period last year.

Operating income was RMB17.5 million (US$2.4 million), compared with RMB56.7 million in the same period last year.

Net income was RMB22.3 million (US$3.1 million), compared with RMB53.6 million in the same period last year.

Average total MAUs[1] reached a record-high of 26.38 million, a year-over-year increase of 25.1%.

[1] "Average total MAUs" refers to the monthly average of the sum of the MAUs of each of the Company's apps during a specific period, which is counted based on the number of unique mobile devices through which such app is accessed at least once in a given month, and duplicate access to different apps is not eliminated from the total MAUs calculation.

Dr. Peng Dai, Director and Chief Executive Officer of iHuman, commented, "We started 2024 on a positive note, as our team precisely and efficiently executed our product roadmap to ensure our continued leadership in capturing user engagement. Central to our industry-leading product offerings are our high-quality content and advanced technological capabilities. In the first quarter, we continued to drive meaningful enhancements to our portfolio by leveraging these two strengths. Specifically, we intensified efforts to enhance our AI technologies and deepened their integration into our products to provide more dynamic and personalized experiences for our users. In June, we launched a brand-new product, iHuman Smart Coder, a full-year course developed and designed by iHuman's stellar team that was led by graduates from Tsinghua University. This course is designed to foster a scientific mindset and digital literacy for children by blending curated content with innovative, exploratory, interactive, and immersive activities. With a scientifically-structured curriculum benchmarked against accredited proficiency exams, the course aims to transform kids from coding novices to proficient problem solvers prepared for a digitalized future. It also offers kids comprehensive support through a three-tiered system: a chatbot for immediate queries, a real-time code debugging feature powered by our proprietary large language model, and personalized guidance from seasoned instructors. We are confident that this course will equip the young minds with the skills and confidence to navigate an ever-evolving futuristic world.

We have also enriched our existing products with more AI-enabled experiences. Within iHuman Magic Thinking, we introduced "Challenge", a new AI-powered feature that focuses on number literacy. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the new feature dynamically adapts the difficulty of questions to users' level, ensuring that young learners remain appropriately challenged. This facilitates effective practice while preventing kids from becoming excessively frustrated, thus maintaining their engagement and enthusiasm.

Beyond our domestic efforts, expanding our presence in international markets continues to be our strategic priority. Adhering to our product-driven strategy, we continued to drive market penetration by strengthening our product pipeline to meet the unique needs of international users. We recently expanded the Aha World brand with Aha Makeover, a customizable, DIY-fashion design app that offers young children a dynamic platform to unlock their creativity through personalized virtual styling experiences. Kids can choose from a diverse array of avatars, personalize their hairstyles, decorate their avatar with different accessories, and experiment with an extensive wardrobe for various occasions. Our cutting-edge AR technology then seamlessly integrates virtual and physical elements, offering kids an interactive experience where their creations come to life.

Furthermore, we are making more selected domestic products which we believe have cross-border appeal and audiences available beyond the Chinese mainland market. For example, we have recently rolled out bekids Library, the adapted version of iHuman Readers, a comprehensive leveled English reading app that we collaborate on with Oxford University Press. Now available in Macau and Taiwan, it offers a curated collection of more than 1,000 graded readers from Oxford University Press and caters to different proficiency levels and interests. bekids Library also allows kids to record and listen their independent reading, personalizing the reading experience for every child.

Moving forward, our focus remains on enhancing our core competencies and creating high-quality and popular products to promote the holistic development of young children."

Ms. Vivien Weiwei Wang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of iHuman, added, "Throughout the first quarter, our steadfast commitment to product excellence continued to propel our business forward. Supported by high levels of user satisfaction and loyalty, our average total MAUs reached a record-high of 26.38 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.1%. Additionally, we recorded profitability for the ninth consecutive quarter. With ongoing profitability and healthy cash reserves, we have stepped up investments in several key strategic priorities. These include advancing AI research and development to elevate product value and user experience, expanding our product range to cater to a broader age demographic and increase total addressable market, and intensifying international marketing efforts to bolster our brand recognition globally. While these increased investments may temporarily impact our short-term profitability, we believe they are crucial for reinforcing our industry leadership, sustaining our long-term growth, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB235.0 million (US$32.5 million), a decrease of 11.4% from RMB265.2 million in the same period last year, primarily reflecting the ongoing normalization from the exceptional performance in the same period last year, which was caused by a heightened demand driven by more indoor activities during the pandemic.

Average total MAUs for the quarter reached a record-high of 26.38 million, an increase of 25.1% year-over-year from 21.09 million in the same period last year.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB66.9 million (US$9.3 million), a decrease of 16.0% from RMB79.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decreased channel costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB168.1 million (US$23.3 million), compared with RMB185.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 71.5%, compared with 70.0% in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB150.6 million (US$20.9 million), an increase of 16.9% from RMB128.8 million in the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB67.9 million (US$9.4 million), an increase of 10.1% year-over-year from RMB61.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased payroll related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB55.0 million (US$7.6 million), an increase of 36.0% from RMB40.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased strategic spending on promotional activities, brand enhancement, and overseas expansion.

General and administrative expenses were RMB27.7 million (US$3.8 million), compared with RMB26.7 million in the same period last year.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB17.5 million (US$2.4 million), compared with RMB56.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income was RMB22.3 million (US$3.1 million), compared with RMB53.6 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.42 (US$0.06) and RMB0.41 (US$0.06), respectively, compared with RMB1.01 and RMB0.98 in the same period last year. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Deferred Revenue and Customer Advances

Deferred revenue and customer advances were RMB313.8 million (US$43.5 million) as of March 31, 2024, compared with RMB318.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Time Deposits

Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits were RMB1,131.3 million (US$156.7 million) as of March 31, 2024, compared with RMB1,213.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the payment of annual bonuses to employees in the first quarter.

Exchange Rate Information

The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 29, 2024, which was RMB7.2203 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

iHuman considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). iHuman defines adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS as operating income, net income and diluted net income per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, respectively. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per ADS enable iHuman's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. iHuman believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures iHuman uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

iHuman Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)





December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$













ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

1,213,767

890,805

123,375 Time deposits

-

240,521

33,312 Accounts receivable, net

60,832

68,068

9,427 Inventories, net

16,518

17,247

2,389 Amounts due from related parties

1,810

2,850

395 Prepayments and other current assets

89,511

93,567

12,959 Total current assets

1,382,438

1,313,058

181,857 Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

6,169

5,504

762 Intangible assets, net

23,245

22,080

3,058 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,648

3,235

448 Long-term investment

26,333

26,333

3,647 Other non-current assets

8,662

8,286

1,146 Total non-current assets

68,057

65,438

9,061 Total assets

1,450,495

1,378,496

190,918













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

22,139

21,556

2,985 Deferred revenue and customer advances

318,587

313,790

43,459 Amounts due to related parties

4,428

22,710

3,145 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

143,677

94,054

13,026 Dividend payable

-

37,525

5,197 Current operating lease liabilities

1,927

1,823

252 Total current liabilities

490,758

491,458

68,064 Non-current liabilities











Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,933

1,495

207 Total non-current liabilities

1,933

1,495

207 Total liabilities

492,691

492,953

68,271 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share,

700,000,000 Class A shares authorized as of

December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024; 125,122,382

Class A shares issued and 119,704,787 outstanding as

of December 31, 2023; 125,122,382 Class A shares

issued and 119,284,712 outstanding as of March 31,

2024; 200,000,000 Class B shares authorized,

144,000,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31,

2024; 100,000,000 shares (undesignated) authorized,

nil shares (undesignated) issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024)

185

185

26 Additional paid-in capital

1,088,628

994,532

137,741 Treasury stock

(16,665)

(17,922)

(2,482) Statutory reserves

8,164

8,164

1,131 Accumulated other comprehensive income

17,955

18,745

2,596 Accumulated deficit

(140,463)

(118,161)

(16,365) Total shareholders' equity

957,804

885,543

122,647 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,450,495

1,378,496

190,918

iHuman Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)





For the three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

265,203

235,003

32,548 Cost of revenues

(79,636)

(66,892)

(9,264)













Gross profit

185,567

168,111

23,284













Operating expenses











Research and development expenses

(61,673)

(67,923)

(9,407) Sales and marketing expenses

(40,435)

(54,995)

(7,617) General and administrative expenses

(26,735)

(27,724)

(3,840) Total operating expenses

(128,843)

(150,642)

(20,864) Operating income

56,724

17,469

2,420 Other income, net

6,082

9,010

1,248 Income before income taxes

62,806

26,479

3,668 Income tax expenses

(9,160)

(4,177)

(579) Net income

53,646

22,302

3,089













Net income per ADS:











- Basic

1.01

0.42

0.06 - Diluted

0.98

0.41

0.06













Weighted average number of ADSs:











- Basic

52,953,297

52,729,148

52,729,148 - Diluted

54,763,570

54,691,599

54,691,599













Total share-based compensation expenses included in:











Cost of revenues

98

40

6 Research and development expenses

638

457

63 Sales and marketing expenses

379

46

6 General and administrative expenses

1,292

301

42

iHuman Inc.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares, ADSs, per share and per ADS data)





For the three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$













Operating income

56,724

17,469

2,420 Share-based compensation expenses

2,407

844

117 Adjusted operating income

59,131

18,313

2,537













Net income

53,646

22,302

3,089 Share-based compensation expenses

2,407

844

117 Adjusted net income

56,053

23,146

3,206













Diluted net income per ADS

0.98

0.41

0.06 Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

0.04

0.01

0.00 Adjusted diluted net income per ADS

1.02

0.42

0.06













Weighted average number of ADSs - diluted

54,763,570

54,691,599

54,691,599 Weighted average number of ADSs - adjusted

54,763,570

54,691,599

54,691,599

