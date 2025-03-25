BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - iHuman Inc. (IH), a Chinese provider of tech-powered education services and products for children, on Tuesday reported a decline in its fourth-quarter net earnings, due to a drop in revenue, hurt by a fall in China's newborn population and more conservative consumer spending.For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, iHuman posted a net income of RMB 26.481 million, or RMB 0.49 per ADS, lower than RMB 33.271 million, or RMB 0.61 per ADS, registered for the same period last year.Excluding items, earnings were RMB 27.035 million, or RMB 0.50 per ADS, compared with RMB 35.389 million, or RMB 0.65 per ADS a year ago.Income before income taxes slipped to RMB 27.163 million from the prior year's RMB 30.860 million.Operating income stood at RMB 14.918 million as against RMB 21.895 million in 2023.Revenue was RMB 232.7 million, a decrease of 7.1 percent from RMB250.4 million in the previous year.The Board will pay a special dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.10 per ADS, to holders of shares and ADSs as of April 17. The payment date is expected to be on or around May 8 and May 15 for holders of shares and ADSs, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX