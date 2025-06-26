

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - iHuman Inc. (IH), a Chinese provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products to make child-upbringing experience easier for parents, on Thursday recorded a rise in earnings for the first quarter, helped by decreased expenses. However, the company registered a decline in revenue.



For the three-month period to March 31, the company recorded a net profit of RMB 26.5 million, or RMB 0.49 per ADS, higher than RMB 22.3 million, or RMB 0.41 per ADS, in the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings were RMB 26.756 million, or RMB 0.50 per ADS, up from RMB 23.146 million, or RMB 0.42 per ADS, in 2024.



Pre-tax income was RMB 29.597 million, compared with RMB 26.479 million a year ago. Operating income stood at RMB 21.6 million as against last year's RMB 17.5 million. Total operating expenses were RMB 122.2 million, down from RMB 150.6 million a year ago.



Revenue was RMB 210.4 million, less than RMB 235 million in 2024. This decrease in revenues was primarily due to the decline in China's newborn population and higher conservative consumer spending.



IH was up by 5.04% at $2.500 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



