Sword Group: Acquisitions in the UK

The Group is making strategic acquisitions of 2 companies in Scotland

IACS, a CyberSecurity specialist based in Aberdeen

AAA, an Aberdeen-based company specialising in Artificial Intelligence

IACS, is a micro-company based in Aberdeen and specialising in the digital security of industrial process control networks. It has developed expertise applicable to all the sectors covered by Sword to date in terms of CyberSecurity.

The company's revenue trend is €2.9 M per year and its EBITDA margin is 20%.

The organic growth rate for IACS, once integrated into Sword, is budgeted at 15% per year.

This company will be consolidated in the Group's accounts with effect from 1 July 2024.

AAA, a recruitment and staffing company based in Aberdeen, Scotland, was partially sold on 1 June 2023. AAA has restructured its offering around Artificial Intelligence using tools developed by Sword. The Group has therefore decided to acquire this company on 2 April 2024.

This company has a revenue trend of €8 M per year and an EBITDA margin of 2%.

With the integration of Sword's Artificial Intelligence products, the EBITDA margin target for 2025 has been raised to 9%, then 12% in 2026.

These 2 acquisitions will boost our expansion in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

Agenda

18/07/24

2024 Second Quarter Revenue

11/09/24

Financial Meeting for the 1st half of 2024

