Sword Group: Q1 2025 Sword achieves its Double-Digit Growth Target despite the current Geopolitical Context: +11.8% (i)

KEY FIGURES
Consolidated revenue for the 1st quarter of 2025 is €85.5m, an increase of +11.8% on a like-for-like basis compared with the first quarter of 2024.
Profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.0%, or €10.3m.
Q1 2025 ACCOUNTS
Q1 | non audited figures
|€m
|2025
|2024
|Organic Growth (i)
|Revenue
|85.5
|75.8
|+11.8%
|EBITDA
|10.3
|9.1
|-
|EBITDA Margin
|12.0%
|12.0%
|-
(i) on a like-for-like basis
ANALYSIS
Revenue shows double-digit growth, in line with budget forecasts.
Profitability remains stable, as expected, while a number of ambitious projects are currently under review. Such projects could enable us to outperform over the next few years.
The backlog remains solid and continues to support our expectations.
Our external growth strategy is continuing, with a focus on micro-acquisitions that will strengthen our expertise, particularly in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity.
In this regard, Sword finalised the acquisition of iDelta on 7 April, and several other targets are currently being evaluated.
OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan.
Dividend
€2.0 gross per shre
Ex-date: April 30, 2025
Record Date: May 2, 2025
Payment: May 5, 2025
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.
Agenda
28/04/25: 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting
24/07/25: Publication of Q2 2025 Revenue
Sword Group
Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
