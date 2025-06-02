Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 18:06
34,850 Euro
+2,65 % +0,900
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 18:10 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Signing of 6 Prestigious Long-Term Contracts

Signing of 6 Prestigious Long-Term Contracts
Strategic Agreements in the Group's Key Sectors, Reinforcing Visibility

These recent engagements reflect the relevance of the Group's strategy and its ability to support clients over the long term through major transformations.

Sword Group announces the signing of 6 new strategic contracts, covering a period of 4 to 5 years, with major clients in its key sectors: sports, energy, and international organisations.

These new partnerships secure a backlog of €135 million, with potential to reach €200 million. They strengthen the Group's visibility and enable it to look ahead with confidence and peace of mind.

They also demonstrate the Group's ability to support its clients with critical challenges, particularly through recognised expertise in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and IT management.

These commercial successes confirm the relevance of the Group's strategy, focused on technological excellence, client proximity, and long-term commitment.

« These agreements reflect the renewed trust of our strategic clients and our ability to meet their ambitions in an increasingly digital and demanding world. I would like to warmly thank all the teams involved, their dedication and expertise were key to the successful conclusion of these contracts » said Jacques Mottard, Chairman and CEO of the Group.

Agenda
24/07/25 Publication of Q2 2025 Revenue
10/09/25 H1 2025 Financial Meeting | 10:00 am

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Contract Signings EN FV02062025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f5cbdfa-fc57-4a3e-ac9d-fdce21e39016)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
