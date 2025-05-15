Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 15:44
32,100 Euro
+0,16 % +0,050
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,05032,50021:59
32,05032,35021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 21:46 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Notification of Threshold Crossing

Finanznachrichten News

By letter received on May 13, 2025, the simplified joint-stock company Indépendance AM (20 avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt, 75008 Paris), acting on behalf of funds under its management, declared that on May 8, 2025, it had crossed upwards the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Sword Group. It stated that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 512,929 Sword Group shares, representing the same number of voting rights, i.e., 5.37% of the company's share capital and voting rights (i).

This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Sword Group shares on the market.


(i) Based on a share capital consisting of 9,544,965 shares representing the same number of voting rights, in accordance with the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation.

Agenda
24/07/25 Publication of Q2 2025 Revenue
10/09/25 H1 2025 Financial Meeting | 10:00 am

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Threshold Crossing Declaration V15052025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a7093cb0-086d-4ee2-9b0a-788fe73da21a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
