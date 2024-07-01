Cint Group AB: Organizational changes in Cint Group

Cint Group is on track with its plan for the consolidated platform and is actively working on transforming its organization into a fit-for-purpose commercial operating model. As a consequence, the company is carrying out an efficiency program resulting in a reduction of circa 10 percent of the personnel related cost, mostly within the Commercial organization. As part of the organizational changes, Jake Wolff, Cint's Chief Revenue Officer and Mike Misel, Chief Supply and Partnership Officer, have made the decision to leave the company.

Giles Palmer, CEO comments: "Jake has been a cornerstone of Cint for many years, and his impact on our company has been profound. We are immensely grateful for his leadership, dedication, and countless contributions over the years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We will be replacing the CRO role as soon as possible, with a focus on candidates based in the United States. Jake will stay on until a replacement is found."

"Mike has also been a key figure in our company for many years, and his efforts have significantly contributed to our success. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mike for all his work and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

