Das Instrument 8QX SE0015483276 CINT GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.02.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.02.2025The instrument 8QX SE0015483276 CINT GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.02.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.02.2025Das Instrument 1VM0 FR001400RF99 NETMEDIA GR.SA INH.EO 3,- EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.02.2025The instrument 1VM0 FR001400RF99 NETMEDIA GR.SA INH.EO 3,- EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.02.2025Das Instrument IY7 CA4798611063 JOLT HEALTH INCORPORATION EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.02.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.02.2025The instrument IY7 CA4798611063 JOLT HEALTH INCORPORATION EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.02.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 26.02.2025