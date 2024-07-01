

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment major said funds managed by it will acquire a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital or BMH, a multi-specialty hospital chain in India.



Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity, KKR, said, 'Our investment in BMH reflects our continued thematic focus on healthcare in India, which will aid BMH in expanding its network of hospitals and continuing to invest in medical infrastructure.'



KKR will make this investment from its Asian Fund IV.



Founded in 1987, BMH is a multi-specialty hospital chains in Kerala, a south Indian state.



