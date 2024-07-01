Dalrada Financial Corp.: Dalrada Financial Corporation Joins Minority Business RoundTable, Accelerates Government and Private Contract Opportunities

Company earns special invitation from esteemed chairman and founder, Roger Campos, to join exclusive nonprofit organization.

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO), ("Dalrada," "the Company"), announced today that it had accepted a formal invitation to join Minority Business RoundTable ("MBRT"), gaining further and exclusive access to unique business opportunities within the public, private, and government sectors.

Dalrada's admittance to the prestigious organization allows the company to work directly with MBRT Chairman and Founder, Roger Campos, and provides strategic opportunities within state and federal governments. This engagement demonstrates Dalrada's continued effort to create impactful engagement while expanding its influence and reach within local, regional, and global communities. Additionally, Dalrada's gold-level sponsorship represents a commitment to an ongoing relationship with MBRT.

"Our membership with MBRT will certainly grow awareness of our company and our leading innovations that have the power to change lives, whether it be our climate technology or our healthcare solutions," said Dalrada CEO Brian Bonar. "Joining the organization will also give us instant credibility among legislators and other important figures in Washington, D.C."

Campos personally invited Bonar and Dalrada to join the recognized nonprofit organization. Speaking of its newest member, he said, "MBRT is pleased to have business leaders like CEO Brian Bonar join our national organization who want to engage policy makers, along with giving back to local communities while expanding business opportunities. It's international companies like Dalrada who are job creators with innovative technologies and solutions that benefit America and the global economy."

Campos' public service career is extensive, and he previously served four years in the White House-in the Executive Office of the President and the Office of Management and Budget. He also served as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Energy and as a Special Consultant to the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

More recently, Campos was appointed by Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, as his Business Ombudsman during his first term and later, Assistant Secretary for Business Development and Project C.O.R.E. (Creating Opportunities for Renewal & Enterprise) for the state's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), serving from 2015 until last year.

Campos' organization, MBRT, empowers businesses to achieve growth and prosperity through active participation in public and private programs and initiatives. The organization also assists in navigating complex government contracting and procurement processes to win more opportunities for select businesses.

"We're very pleased to forge a dedicated working relationship with Roger Campos and MBRT and we anticipate great things to come," Bonar added.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications, and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy, which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada Financial Corporation consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Minority Business RoundTable

Minority Business RoundTable (MBRT) is a national, 501c3 nonprofit organization originally founded for CEOs and top-tier entrepreneurs of small, minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses from various industry sectors with the goal of empowering them to achieve growth and prosperity.

The organization works with corporate and government leaders to help formulate effective policies that improve programs, services, and introduce new initiatives dealing in an ever-challenging economic environment that impact minority and underserved businesses the most.

MBRT collaborates with companies and government agencies to foster economic opportunities for all entrepreneurs. Membership is by invitation only.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, particularly statements relating to cost reductions and the anticipated pre-tax savings from the cost reduction program, restructuring costs, footprint rationalization, simplifying and streamlining our operations, reducing complexity, enhancing the speed of decision-making, leveraging our sourcing capabilities and the timing of implementation and completion of the cost reduction program, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally identifiable by the use of the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside the Company's control and actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Media contact: Michael Eslinger (meslinger@dalrada.com)

SOURCE: Dalrada Financial Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com