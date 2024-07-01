Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.07.2024 17:01 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM 
01-Jul-2024 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM 
 
In the company's AGM statement released on 6 June 2024 directors stated that DSN had indicated informally that the DSN 
group did not expect to exercise their priority right to purchase REA Kaltim's subsidiary company, CDM, such priority 
right having been extended to the end of June 2024. DSN has today confirmed that it will not exercise this right. 
Accordingly, and as previously stated, the group now intends, for the time being at least, to retain CDM. 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0007185639 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 331349 
EQS News ID:  1937161 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937161&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
