R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM 01-Jul-2024 / 15:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM In the company's AGM statement released on 6 June 2024 directors stated that DSN had indicated informally that the DSN group did not expect to exercise their priority right to purchase REA Kaltim's subsidiary company, CDM, such priority right having been extended to the end of June 2024. DSN has today confirmed that it will not exercise this right. Accordingly, and as previously stated, the group now intends, for the time being at least, to retain CDM. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007185639 Category Code: FUR - . TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 331349 EQS News ID: 1937161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

