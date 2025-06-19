DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 19-Jun-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 16 April 2025 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Votes For % of % of Ordinary resolutions (except where stated Votes Total Votes otherwise) Against Votes Cast Withheld (including Votes Votes Chairman's Cast Cast discretion) 1 To receive the company's annual accounts for the 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 year ended 31 December 2024 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report 21,731,114 99.99 1,894 0.01 21,733,008 310 for the year ended 31 December 2024 3 To approve the directors' remuneration policy to 21,731,082 99.99 1,926 0.01 21,733,008 310 take effect immediately following the meeting 4 To re-elect David Blackett as a director 21,568,865 99.24 164,453 0.76 21,733,318 0 5 To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 6 To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 7 To re-elect John Oakley as a director 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 8 To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director 21,726,718 100.00 0 0.00 21,726,718 6,600 9 To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 10 To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 director 11 To appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 auditor 12 To authorise the audit committee to determine 21,733,243 100.00 75 0.00 21,733,318 0 and approve the remuneration of the auditor 13 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 shares 14 To authorise the directors to allot preference 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 shares To authorise the company to make market 15 purchases of any of its ordinary shares (Special 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 Resolution) To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 16 rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special 21,732,790 100.00 528 0.00 21,733,318 0 Resolution) To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 17 rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary 21,733,318 100.00 0 0.00 21,733,318 0 shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 18 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 21,568,865 99.24 164,453 0.76 21,733,318 0 14 days' notice (Special Resolution)

