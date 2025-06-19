Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
19.06.25 | 09:09
0,882 Euro
-1,00 % -0,009
19.06.2025 14:03 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 
19-Jun-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 
 
  
 
All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 16 April 2025 were duly passed 
at the annual general meeting held today. 
 
  
 
A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible 
to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. 
 
  
 
Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the 
following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 
 
  
 
                                Votes For  % of      % of 
       Ordinary resolutions (except where stated           Votes    Total   Votes 
        otherwise)                              Against     Votes Cast Withheld 
                                (including  Votes      Votes 
                            Chairman's  Cast    Cast 
                                discretion) 
 
 
                                                               
 
1       To receive the company's annual accounts for the 21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
       year ended 31 December 2024 
 
 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration report  21,731,114  99.99  1,894  0.01  21,733,008 310 
       for the year ended 31 December 2024 
 
 
3       To approve the directors' remuneration policy to 21,731,082  99.99  1,926  0.01  21,733,008 310 
       take effect immediately following the meeting 
 
 
4       To re-elect David Blackett as a director     21,568,865  99.24  164,453 0.76  21,733,318 0 
 
5       To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director      21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
 
6       To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director      21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
 
7       To re-elect John Oakley as a director      21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
 
8       To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director    21,726,718  100.00 0    0.00  21,726,718 6,600 
 
9       To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director      21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
 
10      To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a     21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
       director 
 
 
11      To appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as    21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
       auditor 
 
 
12      To authorise the audit committee to determine  21,733,243  100.00 75   0.00  21,733,318 0 
       and approve the remuneration of the auditor 
 
 
13      To authorise the directors to allot ordinary   21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
       shares 
 
 
14      To authorise the directors to allot preference  21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
       shares 
 
 
       To authorise the company to make market 
15      purchases of any of its ordinary shares (Special 21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
       Resolution) 
 
 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
16      rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special 21,732,790  100.00 528   0.00  21,733,318 0 
       Resolution) 
 
 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
17      rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary    21,733,318  100.00 0    0.00  21,733,318 0 
       shares, such rights to be disapplied for 
     specified purposes (Special Resolution) 
 
18      To authorise the calling of general meetings on 21,568,865  99.24  164,453 0.76  21,733,318 0 
       14 days' notice (Special Resolution)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 393313 
EQS News ID:  2157796 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157796&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
