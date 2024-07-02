

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - LG Energy Solution said that it will supply lithium iron phosphate or LFP pouch-type EV batteries to Ampere, an electric vehicle and software company formed by Groupe Renault.



Under the five-year contract, LG Energy Solution will provide LFP batteries to Ampere from late 2025 through 2030, with a total capacity of approximately 39GWh, enough amount to produce around 590,000 battery electric vehicles.



The batteries will be manufactured in LG Energy Solution's Poland facility, and will power next-generation EV models from Ampere.



LG Energy noted that LFP batteries use iron and phosphate, which are less expensive than the materials used in NCM batteries, and have a stable chemical structure, ensuring competitiveness in terms of cost and safety.



