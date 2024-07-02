

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.L, RYAAY) said it carried 19.3 million guests for the month of June 2024, an increase of 11% from 17.4 million guests in the prior year. Load factor for the month of June 2024 was 95%, flat with a year ago.



Ryanair operated more than 106,000 flights in June 2024. Almost 400 June flights cancelled due to ATC delays.



For the rolling period, the airline carried 188.8 million guests, an increase of 9% from the prior year. Load factor was 94%, flat with last year.



