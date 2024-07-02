Granby, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - THS Maple Holdings Inc. (TSXV: YAY) is pleased to announce that its operating entity, Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd. (THS or the Company), has made its first foray into retail sales. The Old Port of Montreal is arguably the most coveted location in all of Quebec for a Maple Syrup retail shop. Nearby attractions such as cruise ships, Formula 1 races, ComicCon, The Montreal Casino and the amusement park La Ronde help to bring more than 6 million tourists annually to the Old Port of Montreal. THS will have exclusivity, within the Old Port, as the only Maple Syrup and products vendor and is poised to be viewed by millions of prime customers.

While sales to retail partners will continue to represent the large majority of the Company's business for the foreseeable future, THS believes that it can build a lucrative direct-to consumer channel, with higher gross margins, in appropriate locations. The Company purchased the location from F&P Boivin.

THS Maple Holdings is a publicly listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol YAY. The Company's operating company, Turkey Hill Sugarbush packages, sells and distributes hundreds of maple syrup and maple products to retailers in Canada and 20 other countries.

