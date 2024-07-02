FCA US LLC: FCA Reports Second-quarter 2024 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Continue Reading

Stellantis posted 4% quarter-over-quarter growth with a Q2 2024 total U.S. sales decrease 21% year over year

Jeep® Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer total sales increased 107% and 24% year over year, respectively

Jeep brand saw retail sales of the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Compass increase 24%, 12% and 15%, respectively, Q2 over Q1 2024

Ram brand saw growth of 11% in total sales Q2 over Q1 2024

Ram commercial fleet sales increased 47% Q2 over Q1 2024

Dodge brand total sales increased 16% Q2 over Q1; Charger, Challenger and Durango up 52%, 18% and 18%, respectively, for the same time period

Chrysler brand sales grew 14% in total sales Q2 over Q1 2024

Alfa Romeo saw growth of 9% in total sales increase Q2 over Q1 2024

FIAT brand launched the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e in Q2

Stellantis took four of five top-selling plug-in hybrid spots in U.S. with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe (No. 1), Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (No. 2), Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (No. 4) and Dodge Hornet (No. 5)

Summer Select Inventory Bonus Cash program kicks off with up to $2,000 cash back

All-electric Grand Wagoneer S, revealed globally last month, is open for vehicle reservations online at www.jeep.com

FCA US LLC reports total sales of 344,993 vehicles in the second quarter for 2024. Overall, second-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales declined 21% year over year while demonstrating strong quarter-over-quarter improvement.

"With the moves we made the first half of the year, including working toward a multi-energy strategy consisting of BEV, PHEV and ICE vehicles that meets the demand of our customers, and pricing adjustments across our U.S. brands, including Jeep®, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram, we're seeing significant momentum this quarter over the previous quarter of 2024, both in total U.S. sales, which saw an increase of 4% during the period, and in market share," said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales. "Additionally, beginning today, we are launching a national 'Summer Select Inventory Bonus Cash' incentive campaign, which will provide up to $2,000 cash back across many of our nameplates.

"We're also seeing orders ramp up for the new Ram 1500 light-duty as that highly anticipated vehicle moves to the next phase of its build."



"We've been working very closely with Stellantis leadership to better serve our customers by providing the mix of products they desire and at competitive pricing," said Kevin Farrish, National Dealer Council chairman for Stellantis. "It's been a very open, collaborative effort working together as a team, and we'll continue to tackle these important issues together on behalf of our customers.



Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid held their ranking as four of the top-five best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. (Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through April 30, 2024)



Sales of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 39% (15,124 units) of total Wrangler sales in the second quarter; sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 12% (6,460 units) of total Grand Cherokee sales in the second quarter.



The Dodge brand's first muscle-inspired electrified crossover, the Hornet R/T, accounted for 46% (1,983 units) of total Hornet sales. Dodge will deliver the world's first and only electric muscle car, 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, this year.



Pacifica Hybrid sales accounted for 21% (7,858 units) of total Pacifica sales in the second quarter.



The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first electrified offering introduced to the market in the second half of 2023, sold 887 units.



FIAT, celebrating its 125th birthday this July, continues to see initial deliveries of the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e reach dealers across the United States. The new Fiat 500e was recently named the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal.



"From the commercial fleet side, the Ram ProMaster demonstrated unprecedented growth of 373% this past quarter over the first quarter of 2024," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. commercial sales. "Our customers are also excited and are embracing the launch of Ram Professional Pro One, providing commercial service support, connected services, commercial financing and upfit friendliness, among the host of services the program offers."



The Ram ProMaster also saw total U.S. sales increase 163% during the second quarter over Q1 2024. The Ram brand's heavy-duty pick-up line saw total U.S. sales increase 28% for its Ram 2500 and 33% for its Ram 3500 during the same period.



The Ram Pro One program, servicing and providing support for commercial fleet customers, launched in late 2023. Most recently, Ram was ranked the No. 1 industry brand in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, the only truck-exclusive brand ever to top prestigious benchmarking study.



Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.



Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2024















Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 22,195 28,083 -21 % 49,842 51,292 -3 % Patriot 0 0

0 0

Wrangler 38,896 46,671 -17 % 77,204 84,642 -9 % Gladiator 10,489 13,751 -24 % 23,478 27,326 -14 % Cherokee 969 6,006 -84 % 2,165 19,219 -89 % Grand Cherokee 52,296 70,454 -26 % 106,751 124,956 -15 % Renegade 1,563 5,020 -69 % 7,326 9,149 -20 % Wagoneer 16,734 8,075 107 % 29,865 13,635 119 % Grand Wagoneer 4,005 3,224 24 % 7,555 5,268 43 % JEEP BRAND 147,147 181,284 -19 % 304,186 335,487 -9 % Ram P/U 90,109 117,699 -23 % 179,526 223,049 -20 % ProMaster Van 15,369 20,200 -24 % 21,222 37,894 -44 % ProMaster City 7 4,114 -100 % 45 9,792 -100 % RAM BRAND 105,485 142,013 -26 % 200,793 270,735 -26 % 200 0 1 -100 % -1 1 -200 % 300 1,998 4,208 -53 % 3,691 7,197 -49 % Town & Country 0 0

0 0

Pacifica 37,768 44,935 -16 % 70,882 73,845 -4 % CHRYSLER BRAND 39,766 49,144 -19 % 74,572 81,043 -8 % Dart 0 0

0 0

Viper 0 0

1 0

Hornet 4,299 2,597 New 11,718 2,619 New Charger 16,216 24,604 -34 % 26,876 46,710 -42 % Challenger 11,480 12,904 -11 % 21,217 24,275 -13 % Journey 0 4 -100 % 0 12 -100 % Caravan 0 1 -100 % 2 2 0 % Durango 17,792 19,642 -9 % 32,921 37,109 -11 % DODGE BRAND 49,787 59,752 -17 % 92,735 110,727 -16 % 500 163 1 16200 % 204 1 20300 % 500L 0 0

0 3 -100 % 500X 153 143 7 % 266 278 -4 % Spider 0 0

0 0

FIAT BRAND 316 144 119 % 470 282 67 % Giulia 656 865 -24 % 1,296 1,831 -29 % Alfa 4C 0 1 -100 % 0 1 -100 % Stelvio 949 1,328 -29 % 1,866 2,752 -32 % Tonale 887 117 New 1,615 117 New ALFA ROMEO 2,492 2,311 8 % 4,777 4,701 2 % FCA US LLC 344,993 434,648 -21 % 677,533 802,975 -16 %

FCA US LLC Sales Summary H1 24CY vs H1 23CY



H1 Sales Vol % Model 2024 Pr Yr Change Compass 49,842 51,292 -3 % Patriot 0 0

Wrangler 77,204 84,642 -9 % Gladiator 23,478 27,326 -14 % Cherokee 2,165 19,219 -89 % Grand Cherokee 106,751 124,956 -15 % Renegade 7,326 9,149 -20 % Wagoneer 29,865 13,635 119 % Grand Wagoneer 7,555 5,268 43 % JEEP BRAND 304,186 335,487 -9 % Ram P/U 179,526 223,049 -20 % ProMaster Van 21,222 37,894 -44 % ProMaster City 45 9,792 -100 % RAM BRAND 200,793 270,735 -26 % 200 -1 1 -200 % 300 3,691 7,197 -49 % Town & Country 0 0

Pacifica 70,882 73,845 -4 % CHRYSLER BRAND 74,572 81,043 -8 % Dart 0 0

Viper 1 0

Hornet 11,718 2,619 347 % Charger 26,876 46,710 -42 % Challenger 21,217 24,275 -13 % Journey 0 12 -100 % Caravan 2 2 0 % Durango 32,921 37,109 -11 % DODGE BRAND 92,735 110,727 -16 % 500 204 1 20300 % 500L 0 3 -100 % 500X 266 278 -4 % Spider 0 0

FIAT BRAND 470 282 67 % Giulia 1,296 1,831 -29 % Alfa 4C 0 1 -100 % Stelvio 1,866 2,752 -32 % Tonale 1,615 117 1280 % ALFA ROMEO 4,777 4,701 2 % FCA US LLC 677,533 802,975 -16 %

SOURCE FCA US LLC