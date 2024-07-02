FCA US LLC: FCA Reports Second-quarter 2024 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Continue Reading
- Stellantis posted 4% quarter-over-quarter growth with a Q2 2024 total U.S. sales decrease 21% year over year
- Jeep® Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer total sales increased 107% and 24% year over year, respectively
- Jeep brand saw retail sales of the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Compass increase 24%, 12% and 15%, respectively, Q2 over Q1 2024
- Ram brand saw growth of 11% in total sales Q2 over Q1 2024
- Ram commercial fleet sales increased 47% Q2 over Q1 2024
- Dodge brand total sales increased 16% Q2 over Q1; Charger, Challenger and Durango up 52%, 18% and 18%, respectively, for the same time period
- Chrysler brand sales grew 14% in total sales Q2 over Q1 2024
- Alfa Romeo saw growth of 9% in total sales increase Q2 over Q1 2024
- FIAT brand launched the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e in Q2
- Stellantis took four of five top-selling plug-in hybrid spots in U.S. with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe (No. 1), Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (No. 2), Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (No. 4) and Dodge Hornet (No. 5)
- Summer Select Inventory Bonus Cash program kicks off with up to $2,000 cash back
- All-electric Grand Wagoneer S, revealed globally last month, is open for vehicle reservations online at www.jeep.com
FCA US LLC reports total sales of 344,993 vehicles in the second quarter for 2024. Overall, second-quarter 2024 total U.S. sales declined 21% year over year while demonstrating strong quarter-over-quarter improvement.
"With the moves we made the first half of the year, including working toward a multi-energy strategy consisting of BEV, PHEV and ICE vehicles that meets the demand of our customers, and pricing adjustments across our U.S. brands, including Jeep®, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram, we're seeing significant momentum this quarter over the previous quarter of 2024, both in total U.S. sales, which saw an increase of 4% during the period, and in market share," said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales. "Additionally, beginning today, we are launching a national 'Summer Select Inventory Bonus Cash' incentive campaign, which will provide up to $2,000 cash back across many of our nameplates.
"We're also seeing orders ramp up for the new Ram 1500 light-duty as that highly anticipated vehicle moves to the next phase of its build."
"We've been working very closely with Stellantis leadership to better serve our customers by providing the mix of products they desire and at competitive pricing," said Kevin Farrish, National Dealer Council chairman for Stellantis. "It's been a very open, collaborative effort working together as a team, and we'll continue to tackle these important issues together on behalf of our customers.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid held their ranking as four of the top-five best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. (Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through April 30, 2024)
Sales of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 39% (15,124 units) of total Wrangler sales in the second quarter; sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 12% (6,460 units) of total Grand Cherokee sales in the second quarter.
The Dodge brand's first muscle-inspired electrified crossover, the Hornet R/T, accounted for 46% (1,983 units) of total Hornet sales. Dodge will deliver the world's first and only electric muscle car, 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, this year.
Pacifica Hybrid sales accounted for 21% (7,858 units) of total Pacifica sales in the second quarter.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first electrified offering introduced to the market in the second half of 2023, sold 887 units.
FIAT, celebrating its 125th birthday this July, continues to see initial deliveries of the all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e reach dealers across the United States. The new Fiat 500e was recently named the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal.
"From the commercial fleet side, the Ram ProMaster demonstrated unprecedented growth of 373% this past quarter over the first quarter of 2024," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. commercial sales. "Our customers are also excited and are embracing the launch of Ram Professional Pro One, providing commercial service support, connected services, commercial financing and upfit friendliness, among the host of services the program offers."
The Ram ProMaster also saw total U.S. sales increase 163% during the second quarter over Q1 2024. The Ram brand's heavy-duty pick-up line saw total U.S. sales increase 28% for its Ram 2500 and 33% for its Ram 3500 during the same period.
The Ram Pro One program, servicing and providing support for commercial fleet customers, launched in late 2023. Most recently, Ram was ranked the No. 1 industry brand in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, the only truck-exclusive brand ever to top prestigious benchmarking study.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2024
Q2 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
22,195
28,083
-21 %
49,842
51,292
-3 %
Patriot
0
0
0
0
Wrangler
38,896
46,671
-17 %
77,204
84,642
-9 %
Gladiator
10,489
13,751
-24 %
23,478
27,326
-14 %
Cherokee
969
6,006
-84 %
2,165
19,219
-89 %
Grand Cherokee
52,296
70,454
-26 %
106,751
124,956
-15 %
Renegade
1,563
5,020
-69 %
7,326
9,149
-20 %
Wagoneer
16,734
8,075
107 %
29,865
13,635
119 %
Grand Wagoneer
4,005
3,224
24 %
7,555
5,268
43 %
JEEP BRAND
147,147
181,284
-19 %
304,186
335,487
-9 %
Ram P/U
90,109
117,699
-23 %
179,526
223,049
-20 %
ProMaster Van
15,369
20,200
-24 %
21,222
37,894
-44 %
ProMaster City
7
4,114
-100 %
45
9,792
-100 %
RAM BRAND
105,485
142,013
-26 %
200,793
270,735
-26 %
200
0
1
-100 %
-1
1
-200 %
300
1,998
4,208
-53 %
3,691
7,197
-49 %
Town & Country
0
0
0
0
Pacifica
37,768
44,935
-16 %
70,882
73,845
-4 %
CHRYSLER BRAND
39,766
49,144
-19 %
74,572
81,043
-8 %
Dart
0
0
0
0
Viper
0
0
1
0
Hornet
4,299
2,597
New
11,718
2,619
New
Charger
16,216
24,604
-34 %
26,876
46,710
-42 %
Challenger
11,480
12,904
-11 %
21,217
24,275
-13 %
Journey
0
4
-100 %
0
12
-100 %
Caravan
0
1
-100 %
2
2
0 %
Durango
17,792
19,642
-9 %
32,921
37,109
-11 %
DODGE BRAND
49,787
59,752
-17 %
92,735
110,727
-16 %
500
163
1
16200 %
204
1
20300 %
500L
0
0
0
3
-100 %
500X
153
143
7 %
266
278
-4 %
Spider
0
0
0
0
FIAT BRAND
316
144
119 %
470
282
67 %
Giulia
656
865
-24 %
1,296
1,831
-29 %
Alfa 4C
0
1
-100 %
0
1
-100 %
Stelvio
949
1,328
-29 %
1,866
2,752
-32 %
Tonale
887
117
New
1,615
117
New
ALFA ROMEO
2,492
2,311
8 %
4,777
4,701
2 %
FCA US LLC
344,993
434,648
-21 %
677,533
802,975
-16 %
FCA US LLC Sales Summary H1 24CY vs H1 23CY
H1 Sales
Vol %
Model
2024
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
49,842
51,292
-3 %
Patriot
0
0
Wrangler
77,204
84,642
-9 %
Gladiator
23,478
27,326
-14 %
Cherokee
2,165
19,219
-89 %
Grand Cherokee
106,751
124,956
-15 %
Renegade
7,326
9,149
-20 %
Wagoneer
29,865
13,635
119 %
Grand Wagoneer
7,555
5,268
43 %
JEEP BRAND
304,186
335,487
-9 %
Ram P/U
179,526
223,049
-20 %
ProMaster Van
21,222
37,894
-44 %
ProMaster City
45
9,792
-100 %
RAM BRAND
200,793
270,735
-26 %
200
-1
1
-200 %
300
3,691
7,197
-49 %
Town & Country
0
0
Pacifica
70,882
73,845
-4 %
CHRYSLER BRAND
74,572
81,043
-8 %
Dart
0
0
Viper
1
0
Hornet
11,718
2,619
347 %
Charger
26,876
46,710
-42 %
Challenger
21,217
24,275
-13 %
Journey
0
12
-100 %
Caravan
2
2
0 %
Durango
32,921
37,109
-11 %
DODGE BRAND
92,735
110,727
-16 %
500
204
1
20300 %
500L
0
3
-100 %
500X
266
278
-4 %
Spider
0
0
FIAT BRAND
470
282
67 %
Giulia
1,296
1,831
-29 %
Alfa 4C
0
1
-100 %
Stelvio
1,866
2,752
-32 %
Tonale
1,615
117
1280 %
ALFA ROMEO
4,777
4,701
2 %
FCA US LLC
677,533
802,975
-16 %
SOURCE FCA US LLC