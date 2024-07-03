RedChip Client Spotlight: Flutterwave

RedChip Companies, an international investor relations, media, and research firm, showcases Flutterwave, the leading African unicorn and recent addition to RedChip's client portfolio.

Flutterwave, a trailblazer in the payments technology sector, enables businesses to expand their operations across Africa and other emerging markets through a robust platform that facilitates seamless local and cross-border transactions via a single API. The company has processed over 630 million transactions worth more than $31 billion, serving over 1.5 million businesses globally, including high-profile clients such as Uber, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Flutterwave's latest funding round, a $250 million Series D financing at a $3 billion valuation, makes it the highest-valued African unicorn to date.

"We are thrilled to support Flutterwave in their journey towards a successful IPO in the US market," stated Dave Gentry, President and CEO of RedChip Companies. "Africa's population is expected to nearly double by 2050, reaching 2.5 billion, which will drive significant economic growth across the continent and globally. Flutterwave is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this tremendous growth. As our second client based in Africa, we are confident that our comprehensive suite of investor relations and media services will provide the visibility and investor engagement necessary for a successful market debut."

RedChip brings over 32 years of experience in delivering measurable results for microcap and small-cap companies. Its extensive service platform includes a worldwide distribution network for stock research, retail and institutional roadshows, digital media investor relations, and traditional services such as press release writing and capital raising consulting. By leveraging RedChip's expertise, Flutterwave aims to fortify its presence and engagement in the financial markets.

For more information about Flutterwave, please visit www.flutterwave.com. To learn more about RedChip's products and services, visit www.redchip.com.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 630M transactions in excess of USD $31B and serves more than 1.5m businesses, including customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and others. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its SendApp product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies

View the original press release on accesswire.com