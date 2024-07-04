Bambuser AB: Audi Announces Partnership with Bambuser Launching 20 New Models through Video Commerce

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 04, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL) Stockholm, Sweden - July 4, 2024 - Audi is set to launch 20 new car models in 2024, marking a major transformation in its business model. Teaming up with Bambuser, Audi will leverage shoppable videos to enhance its digital customer journey and boost electric car sales. This partnership positions Audi at the forefront of innovation in the automotive industry.

Audi Sweden's Digital Marketing Manager, Pontus Lamberg, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "We stand behind the brand's biggest model launch ever, with 20 new models over the next two years. Digital solutions will become a central part of the brand's communicative strategy. After a careful evaluation process, the choice fell on Bambuser. It reflects our ambition to strengthen our technological foundation and offer improved video solutions through the digital customer journey."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, said: "Audi is at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainability, and we are honored to support them on this journey by empowering them with the most modern and effective way of interacting with customers digitally. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of online sales in the automotive industry through the power of video."

The partnership aims to create a new digital customer experience, drive conversion of inquiries, and ultimately increase sales. Audi is set to launch a series of interactive and educational videos in mid-September 2024. These videos will educate and engage Audi's target audience by providing insights into different electric car models and their unique features.

According to recent research by Google, 75% of car buyers say an online video has influenced their purchasing decision. This is particularly relevant as 90% of car buyers research online before making their next significant purchase.

This collaboration between Audi and Bambuser marks a significant step in integrating digital solutions with automotive sales, enhancing the customer experience through innovative video commerce .

About Audi

Audi is an international manufacturer of premium cars and delivered just over 1.9 million new cars in 2023. The Audi Group had a revenue of 69.9 billion euros in 2023 and employs 87,000 people worldwide, approximately 53,000 of whom are in Germany. Audi operates in more than a hundred markets globally with production in 16 facilities across 11 countries. Audi focuses on new products and sustainable technology for the future of mobility. Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., the sports motorcycle manufacturer Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., and Audi Sport GmbH are wholly owned subsidiaries of Audi AG. Audi Sweden is part of Volkswagen Group Sweden AB.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.



Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

