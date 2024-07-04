

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a performance update related to the period from 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024. Total income and non-income cash in the period was 49 million pounds. At 30 June 2024, the company had available liquidity of 347 million pounds.



Scott Moseley and Bernardo Sottomayor, Managing Partners and Co-Heads of European Infrastructure, 3i Investments plc, Investment Manager, said: 'We are pleased with our start to the year. Our well-established portfolio continues to perform well and we see attractive opportunities to invest in our platform businesses to extend our track record of strong returns.'



3i Infrastructure said the payment of the final dividend for fiscal 2024 of 5.95 pence per share is due to be made on 12 July 2024. The company said it is on track to deliver the fiscal 2025 dividend target of 12.65 pence per share, up 6.3% from fiscal 2024.



