

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) issued a trading update for the quarter to 30 June 2024. The company signed 4.3 million pounds of new leasing deals in the quarter, 7.7% ahead of the valuer's ERV. The company said this performance reaffirmed its confidence in portfolio rental value guidance of 3.0% to 6.0% growth for the financial year, with guidance for prime spaces higher still at 5.0% to 10.0%.



Looking forward, Great Portland Estates expects that the acquisitions and developments it acquires through the deployment of the proceeds of the Rights Issue will enhance shareholder returns, be accretive to both EPRA earnings and NTA per share and support ambition to deliver a Total Accounting Return of 10% plus over the medium term.



