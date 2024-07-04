

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L), on Thursday, announced the appointment of Kenneth Lever as the independent non-executive Chair of the Company, effective from 8 July 2024, following an extensive external process. Kenneth Lever will succeed William Rucker, who is stepping down from the Board on the same date, as previously announced. Kenneth Lever will also assume the role of Chair of the Nomination Committee.



Ken is currently Non-executive Chair at Cirata Plc, Senior Independent Director at Rockwood Strategic plc, and Deputy Chair of Rainier Developments Limited. Ken has recently retired from the Board of Vertu Motors Plc and was previously the Non-Executive Chair of Biffa plc and RPS Group plc and a Non-Executive Director at Blue Prism plc.



