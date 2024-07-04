Northern Data has acquired 2,000 NVIDIA H200 graphic processing units (GPUs) through a newly formed strategic partnership with Supermicro, an established provider of high-performance computing (HPC) server and storage solutions. Taiga Cloud, Northern Data's cloud platform, will be the first in Europe to offer access to H200 GPU hardware, the most advanced GPUs currently available, demonstrating management's commitment to be a leading innovator in the European HPC market. Delivery and deployment of these H200 GPUs is expected in Q424. The acquisition enhances Northern Data's GPU capacity beyond its planned deployment of 20,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs in FY24, solidifying its position as Europe's largest AI hardware cluster and cloud service provider. At the end of June management confirmed that for FY23, revenue is expected to be towards the top end of its €65-€75m range, while adjusted EBITDA is anticipated at the higher end of the negative €20m to negative €5m range. For FY24, management expects revenue within a €200-240m range, underpinning its confidence in achieving FY25 revenues of €520-570m.

